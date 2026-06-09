403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza’s Health Ministry Reports New Deaths Amid Ongoing Attacks
(MENAFN) Nine Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, pushing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 72,980.
In a statement, the ministry also said that 43 people were injured during the same period, bringing the total number of injuries since the start of the conflict to 173,171.
According to reports, the latest casualties occurred despite a ceasefire that has officially been in place since October 10, 2025.
The ministry further claimed that, even after the truce agreement, Israeli forces have continued carrying out daily strikes that have resulted in 970 additional deaths and 3,063 injuries.
The ceasefire was reached following two years of war that began on October 8, 2023. The conflict has led to widespread destruction across the enclave, affecting an estimated 90% of civilian infrastructure.
The United Nations has previously estimated that reconstruction costs could reach approximately $70 billion, according to reports.
In a statement, the ministry also said that 43 people were injured during the same period, bringing the total number of injuries since the start of the conflict to 173,171.
According to reports, the latest casualties occurred despite a ceasefire that has officially been in place since October 10, 2025.
The ministry further claimed that, even after the truce agreement, Israeli forces have continued carrying out daily strikes that have resulted in 970 additional deaths and 3,063 injuries.
The ceasefire was reached following two years of war that began on October 8, 2023. The conflict has led to widespread destruction across the enclave, affecting an estimated 90% of civilian infrastructure.
The United Nations has previously estimated that reconstruction costs could reach approximately $70 billion, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment