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Bosnia, Croatia Expand Border Crossing Points to Boost Connectivity
(MENAFN) Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia have agreed to increase the number of high-category border crossings between the two countries, in a move aimed at improving transport links and strengthening economic cooperation.
The agreement, signed on Monday in Sarajevo, raises the number of major border crossings from two to five. It was concluded by Borjana Kristo, chairwoman of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Council of Ministers, and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic following bilateral discussions.
According to reports, Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic described the deal as a significant step forward that will enhance traffic flow and regional connectivity between the neighboring states.
“Until now, we had two border crossings in the highest category. With this agreement, that number will be expanded to five,” Plenkovic said at a joint press conference.
He also noted that while Bosnia and Herzegovina still faces challenges on its path toward European Union membership, current conditions within the EU are more supportive of enlargement than in previous years, according to reports.
The agreement is expected to facilitate trade, mobility, and broader economic cooperation between the two countries.
The agreement, signed on Monday in Sarajevo, raises the number of major border crossings from two to five. It was concluded by Borjana Kristo, chairwoman of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Council of Ministers, and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic following bilateral discussions.
According to reports, Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic described the deal as a significant step forward that will enhance traffic flow and regional connectivity between the neighboring states.
“Until now, we had two border crossings in the highest category. With this agreement, that number will be expanded to five,” Plenkovic said at a joint press conference.
He also noted that while Bosnia and Herzegovina still faces challenges on its path toward European Union membership, current conditions within the EU are more supportive of enlargement than in previous years, according to reports.
The agreement is expected to facilitate trade, mobility, and broader economic cooperation between the two countries.
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