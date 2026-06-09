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Survey Shows Declining Belief in US Global Superiority
(MENAFN) A new survey indicates that fewer Americans now regard the United States as the world's leading nation, reflecting growing uncertainty about the country's direction and a weakening attachment to traditional notions of national superiority.
According to reports, only around one in four Americans believe the United States stands above all other countries. The findings point to a noticeable change in public attitudes compared with previous years.
The largest share of respondents, 44%, said they view the United States as "one of the greatest countries in the world, along with some others."
Meanwhile, nearly three in 10 participants said other nations outperform the United States. That figure has risen significantly from 19% recorded in a comparable survey conducted in 2016.
The results suggest an evolving perception of American exceptionalism — the long-standing idea that the United States holds a distinctive and superior position globally due to its political institutions, economic strength and historical experience.
The survey highlights increasing skepticism among Americans about whether the country remains uniquely exceptional, with more respondents now placing it alongside, rather than above, other leading nations.
According to reports, only around one in four Americans believe the United States stands above all other countries. The findings point to a noticeable change in public attitudes compared with previous years.
The largest share of respondents, 44%, said they view the United States as "one of the greatest countries in the world, along with some others."
Meanwhile, nearly three in 10 participants said other nations outperform the United States. That figure has risen significantly from 19% recorded in a comparable survey conducted in 2016.
The results suggest an evolving perception of American exceptionalism — the long-standing idea that the United States holds a distinctive and superior position globally due to its political institutions, economic strength and historical experience.
The survey highlights increasing skepticism among Americans about whether the country remains uniquely exceptional, with more respondents now placing it alongside, rather than above, other leading nations.
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