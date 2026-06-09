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Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan Hold Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Georgia and Azerbaijan in Istanbul on Monday, according to reports.
The discussions took place with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of a trilateral gathering involving the three countries' top diplomats.
According to reports, the meetings were organized as part of broader diplomatic engagements among the neighboring nations.
No additional information regarding the content or outcomes of the talks had been released at the time of reporting.
The discussions took place with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the sidelines of a trilateral gathering involving the three countries' top diplomats.
According to reports, the meetings were organized as part of broader diplomatic engagements among the neighboring nations.
No additional information regarding the content or outcomes of the talks had been released at the time of reporting.
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