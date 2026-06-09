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Seguin, TX Overhauls Garbage Routes For 11,000 Homes After Two Decades Of Growth
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Seguin, Texas, changed garbage and recycling pickup routes for the first time in 20 years, according to MySA. The new schedule affects more than 11,000 homes, or roughly 85% of residential customers, after the city's growth made previous collection routes and schedules harder to manage.
The updated routes took effect on March 16. City officials said the previous setup forced trucks to cross paths and cover overlapping areas as new subdivisions spread across town. Garbage and recycling now fall on the same day for many residents, giving households a simpler weekly schedule.
This kind of reset has become more common as fast-growing cities outgrow collection plans built for a smaller map. A route that worked years ago can produce extra driver miles, inefficient mileage, and driver headaches when neighborhoods expand and services evolve. Residents also expect clearer pickup schedules and timely communication.
The Seguin update exemplified growing demand for waste collection route software that helps cities and haulers redraw routes, reduce inefficiencies, and communicate service changes before they hit the curb. Routeware fits this need as a practical option for public and private waste teams: it provides one of the top digital waste management software solutions for modern public works and smart city operations.
As more cities rethink collection maps, waste teams with better routing tools are better empowered to manage growth, service changes, resident communication, and daily field work.
The updated routes took effect on March 16. City officials said the previous setup forced trucks to cross paths and cover overlapping areas as new subdivisions spread across town. Garbage and recycling now fall on the same day for many residents, giving households a simpler weekly schedule.
This kind of reset has become more common as fast-growing cities outgrow collection plans built for a smaller map. A route that worked years ago can produce extra driver miles, inefficient mileage, and driver headaches when neighborhoods expand and services evolve. Residents also expect clearer pickup schedules and timely communication.
The Seguin update exemplified growing demand for waste collection route software that helps cities and haulers redraw routes, reduce inefficiencies, and communicate service changes before they hit the curb. Routeware fits this need as a practical option for public and private waste teams: it provides one of the top digital waste management software solutions for modern public works and smart city operations.
As more cities rethink collection maps, waste teams with better routing tools are better empowered to manage growth, service changes, resident communication, and daily field work.
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