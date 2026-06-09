Enorth Logistics Expands Integrated Supply Chain Solutions Across Canada And North America

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ENorth Logistics Redefines What End-to-End Supply Chain Management Means for Canadian and North American Business

With proprietary temperature-mapped warehousing, a coast-to-coast carrier network spanning over 3,200 active lanes, and same-shift fulfillment processing, ENorth delivers measurable outcomes that legacy providers simply cannot match.

ENorth Logistics today announced the expansion of its end-to-end logistics, warehousing, and fulfillment platform across Canada and key North American corridors, strengthening its position as a technology-driven logistics provider delivering integrated supply chain solutions without the minimum-volume requirements that often exclude growing businesses.

For many companies, logistics has traditionally meant choosing between large national carriers designed for enterprise accounts and fragmented regional providers that struggle to scale. ENorth was built to bridge that gap. The company operates strategically positioned distribution centers in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, and Montreal, serving businesses across Canada and North America through an integrated logistics network focused on outbound velocity rather than static storage density.

Each facility operates on a warehouse management system providing real-time inventory visibility down to the individual SKU, refreshed every 90 seconds. Beyond technology, ENorth differentiates itself through its operational approach. Every client onboarding begins with a lane-level audit of freight spend, carrier mix, and delivery performance. The findings are used to build a customized routing strategy within ENorth's proprietary dispatch platform, matching shipments to optimal carriers based on weight, lane density, delivery windows, and real-time road conditions.

Clients have reported freight cost reductions ranging from 14% to 31% within the first 90 days, achieved not through lower negotiated rates but by eliminating operational inefficiencies.

“We built ENorth because we watched too many Canadian businesses get punished by their own logistics providers. They were paying overage fees they did not understand, receiving pallets two days late with no explanation, and managing multiple vendor relationships just to move a single shipment. We eliminated all of that. Our clients now have one point of contact, one platform, and one accountable partner from the moment inventory enters our dock to the moment it reaches the end customer.”

- SALMAN REHAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ENORTH LOGISTICS

ENorth's Warehousing and Fulfillment model operates on a flex-bay allocation system that adjusts storage footprints monthly based on forecasted inventory requirements. Rather than paying for unused warehouse space during slower periods, clients receive data-driven storage recommendations generated from 24 months of inbound and outbound activity. This model has produced average storage cost reductions of 22% compared with traditional fixed-lease warehouse arrangements.

Fulfillment operations run on a same-shift processing standard. Orders received before 3:00 PM local time are picked, packed, quality-checked, and transferred to carrier possession the same business day. Across all facilities, ENorth maintains a 99.7% pick accuracy rate through two-point barcode verification and weight-based validation systems that identify discrepancies before packages are sealed.

Returns processing is completed within one business day of receipt, with restocking or disposition confirmed to clients before the close of business.

Key Performance Metrics

. 3,200+ Active Carrier Lanes Across Canada and North America

. 99.7% Pick Accuracy Rate Across All Facilities

. 22% Average Storage Cost Reduction for Flex-Bay Clients

Cross-border freight between Canada and the United States remains one of the most complex aspects of North American commerce. To address this challenge, ENorth operates a dedicated cross-border division staffed with licensed customs brokers embedded directly within its dispatch operations. Customs documentation is prepared and pre-filed within two hours of booking confirmation, while automated compliance checks review shipments against current CBSA and CBP requirements.

The brokerage team maintains classification libraries covering more than 180,000 harmonized tariff codes, contributing to a documented border-clearance delay rate of less than 2%, significantly below industry norms.

Temperature-controlled logistics is another area where ENorth has made targeted investments. The company's cold-chain infrastructure supports frozen storage at -18°C, refrigerated environments between 2°C and 8°C, and controlled ambient storage between 15°C and 25°C. Every temperature zone is monitored continuously, with readings captured every 60 seconds and automated alerts generated for deviations exceeding 0.5°C.

Clients in pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and specialty food sectors receive detailed temperature excursion reports for every shipment, supporting compliance requirements under Health Canada Good Distribution Practices guidelines and CFIA traceability standards.

“The logistics industry has spent 20 years selling businesses on the idea that complexity is unavoidable and delays are acceptable. We disagree fundamentally. When we commit to a delivery window, our clients do not need to refresh tracking pages or call brokers for updates. Our system informs them before they need to ask, and our team resolves exceptions before they become failures. That is what accountable logistics looks like.”

- SALMAN REHAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ENORTH LOGISTICS

ENorth's technology platform integrates directly with widely used e-commerce and ERP systems, including Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, SAP Business One, and NetSuite. Integrations are completed within five to seven business days, enabling clients to access live inventory and order data through the ENorth portal from day one.

The company does not charge per-transaction API fees, impose minimum monthly order volumes, or require additional payments when clients add new sales channels.

ENorth's carrier network spans more than 3,200 active lanes and includes preferred-rate agreements with 47 LTL and FTL carriers operating throughout Canada and the continental United States.

Today, ENorth serves clients across retail, manufacturing, healthcare distribution, specialty food, and direct-to-consumer sectors. To support continued growth, the company is expanding fulfillment capacity within the Greater Toronto Area and plans to open an additional facility in the Hamilton-Niagara corridor during Q4 2026, supporting increasing industrial and e-commerce freight demand in the region.

About ENorth Logistics

ENorth Logistics is a Canadian logistics, warehousing, and fulfillment company providing end-to-end supply chain solutions across Canada and North America. Operating distribution centers in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, and Montreal, ENorth combines advanced dispatch technology, customs brokerage, flexible warehousing, and an extensive carrier network to support mid-market and growing enterprise clients with fulfillment, freight, cold-chain logistics, returns management, and e-commerce integration.