QOC President Meets Saudi Ambassador
Doha, Qatar: President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani met with Ambassador of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar HRH Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the close fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
They also addressed aspects of sports cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in the coming period. (QNA)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment