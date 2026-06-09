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QOC President Meets Saudi Ambassador

QOC President Meets Saudi Ambassador


2026-06-09 01:44:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani met with Ambassador of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar HRH Prince Saad bin Mansour bin Saad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the close fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

They also addressed aspects of sports cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in the coming period. (QNA)

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The Peninsula

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