Bangladesh Awami League Leaders Seek EU Support To Lift Sanctions On Party

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, June 9 (IANS) As the crackdown on Awami League leaders continues to intensify across Bangladesh, a delegation of the party's former lawmakers and leaders met Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Billy Kelleher to seek global cooperation for lifting sanctions imposed on the party, local media reported.

During a meeting held on Monday in Ireland, the delegation urged the restoration of a“fair political and democratic atmosphere and the improvement of the human rights situation” in Bangladesh.

The participants included MEP and former Irish minister Billy Kelleher; former Awami League MP Md Habibe Millat; Ireland Chhatra League President Noman Chowdhury; Ireland Awami League leader Rafiq Khan; and Radin Khan, Chairman of the student wing of Fianna Fail, Bangladeshi daily, Times of Bangladesh reported.

The delegation sought the European Parliament's support for the withdrawal of sanctions and the securing of bail for party ministers, MPs, and activists detained in what they described as“politically motivated” cases.

The Awami League leader Millat, briefed the MEP on a range of issues, including the current law and order situation in Bangladesh, the killing of police officers, incidents of mob violence, human rights abuses, the surge of militancy, and the culture of impunity.

Acknowledging the concerns, Kelleher expressed interest in raising these issues within the European Parliament and indicated his intention to pursue diplomatic pressure on the Bangladeshi government through formal discussions.

Meanwhile, a leading international human rights organisation, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF), strongly condemned the“arbitrary mass arrests, politically motivated cases, judicial harassment," and misuse of the Bangladesh's Anti-Terrorism Act against more than three hundred leaders and activists of the Awami League across the country during the first week of June.

It added that the individuals were targeted for exercising their constitutional rights to participate in peaceful rallies, assemblies, and political expression in Bangladesh.

Expressing grave concern, JMBF said that these actions constitute a serious assault on democracy, the rule of law, and fundamental human rights in the country.

"These measures are not merely isolated law-and-order actions; rather, they form part of a systematic campaign of repression aimed at suppressing political opposition, intimidating dissenting voices, and restricting democratic political activities," the rights body stated.

Citing media reports and sources, JMBF said that at least 333 leaders, activists, and supporters of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations were arrested in operations conducted across different parts of the country between June 1 and 7.

It has been reported that cases were filed against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act and other stringent laws, and that they were subsequently imprisoned.

JMBF called on the United Nations, the European Union, international human rights organisations and diplomatic missions to closely monitor the ongoing political repression, arbitrary mass arrests, politically motivated prosecutions, judicial harassment, and restrictions on freedom of expression in Bangladesh and to take effective measures to protect human rights.