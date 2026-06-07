Alaa El-Zoheiry Elected President Of African Insurance Organisation For 2026-2027 Term

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Alaa El-Zoheiry, Chairperson of the Insurance Federation of Egypt (IFE), has been elected President of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) for the 2026-2027 term, succeeding Ethiopia.

The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of the AIO's 52nd Conference and Annual General Assembly, hosted in Cairo from 5 to 9 June under the theme:“Insurance as an Enabler of Economic Growth for All.”

Egypt's assumption of the presidency reflects the growing role of the Insurance Federation of Egypt in advancing the development of the insurance industry at both the African and international levels, while strengthening cooperation among insurance markets across the continent in support of Africa's economic and social development goals.

In his inaugural address, El-Zoheiry outlined a forward-looking agenda centred on expanding insurance inclusion, accelerating digital transformation, empowering youth and women, and strengthening the institutional and knowledge infrastructure of the insurance sector to enhance efficiency, transparency, and long-term sustainability.

He said the achievements made in recent years represent“the beginning of a more ambitious phase,” aimed at deepening integration among African insurance markets, moving from individual initiatives to sustainable institutional empowerment, and transforming traditional cooperation into more impactful continental partnerships.

El-Zoheiry also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with regional and international organisations while positioning innovation and capacity building as key drivers of insurance sector growth across Africa.

Among the organisation's priorities during the coming period, he highlighted the expansion of AIO membership to encourage broader participation from regulatory authorities, insurance federations, and national insurance associations across African markets. Such expansion, he said, would reinforce collaboration among stakeholders and strengthen the organisation's role as the unified voice of Africa's insurance industry.

He also identified the development of a comprehensive African insurance database as one of the organisation's flagship strategic initiatives. The project aims to establish an integrated continental platform providing reliable data and performance indicators for regulators, insurers, researchers, investors, and policymakers.

According to El-Zoheiry, access to accurate and consistent data is essential for informed decision-making, effective risk management, greater market transparency, and enhanced investor confidence.

Innovation will remain a central pillar of the organisation's agenda, he added, calling for stronger engagement from InsurTech and FinTech companies within the African insurance ecosystem. He also proposed the launch of an annual African insurance technology hackathon to stimulate innovation, foster collaboration, and develop digital insurance solutions capable of expanding coverage to underserved communities.

El-Zoheiry further stressed the importance of strengthening institutional communication channels and enhancing the organisation's digital presence to improve stakeholder engagement, promote insurance awareness, and attract a new generation of insurance professionals across the continent.

He also expressed support for establishing an annual African Insurance Organisation Awards Programme for scientific research and innovation, aimed at recognising outstanding contributions to the development of the sector while encouraging a culture of research, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

Highlighting the broader role of the industry, El-Zoheiry noted that insurance extends beyond commercial activity, serving as a vital mechanism for protecting individuals, supporting businesses, and helping societies manage risks and recover from crises. As such, he described the sector as a cornerstone of economic development, financial stability, and social resilience.

He concluded by emphasising that Africa's insurance industry has a unique opportunity to build a stronger, more innovative, and more inclusive sector capable of supporting sustainable development, enhancing prosperity, and strengthening the resilience of African societies in the face of future challenges.