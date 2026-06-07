President Isaias Afwerki Departs For Egypt

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, June 7, 2026/APO Group/ --

President Isaias Afwerki departed for Cairo in the mid-afternoon hours today for a three-day official visit to Egypt.

During the visit, President Isaias will hold extensive discussions with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the enhancement of broad bilateral ties, including cooperation in the economic and other sectors.

The two Presidents will also discuss vital issues regarding the Horn of Africa, the security of the Red Sea, and developments in the Middle East.

The Presidential delegation includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.