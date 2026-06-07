CEC Gyanesh Kumar Interacts With Young Voters, Election Staff In Himachal's Chamba

MENAFN - IANS) Chamba, June 7 (IANS) As part of his ongoing visit to Himachal Pradesh, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday visited a polling station at Khajjiar in Chamba district, where he interacted with field-level election officials.

The CEC also engaged with young electors, encouraging their active participation in the democratic process, said an official statement.

During his Himachal visit, CEC Gyanesh Kumar earlier visited Dharamshala and interacted with election officials and Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

CEC Gyanesh Kumar spoke to BLOs and appreciated their efforts in updating electoral rolls and maintaining the purity of the voters' list.

The CEC's visit comes at a time when state election officials have begun preparations for Assembly elections expected to be held in November 2027 to elect all 68 members.

Gyanesh Kumar also turned to spiritual and religious activities in the Kangra Valley by offering prayers at temples on Saturday.

Accompanied by his family members, CEC Gyanesh Kumar visited the Kangra Fort and Bajreshwari Devi Temple in Kangra, a statement said.

He also offered prayers at the Chamunda Devi Temple in Dharamshala, it added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision - Phase III has started in Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Manipur.

An official said in a statement that the enumeration phase for Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Manipur began on May 3.

"All eligible electors whose Enumeration Forms are received by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) on or before June 28, 2026, will be included in the Draft Electoral Rolls," the ECI said.

"Electors who are unable to submit their Enumeration Forms by June 28, 2026, may apply through Form-6 along with the prescribed Declaration Form during the claims and objections period," it added.

During the enumeration phase of SIR, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conduct house-to-house visits and provide Enumeration Forms to all existing electors.

The ECI said electors may submit the duly filled form either through the BLO or online.

To ensure maximum coverage, BLOs will visit each household to distribute, collect, and verify forms.

"During house-to-house enumeration, the BLOs carry at least 30 blank Form-6 along with blank Declaration Forms, to provide a form to anyone who seeks to enrol as a new elector," it added.