One Pushed, One Helped: Indian Woman Recalls Kind Gesture In Singapore Metro Goes Viral (WATCH)

An Indian woman living in Singapore has shared an emotional account of a heartwarming experience during a crowded metro journey, where an unexpected act of kindness towards her and her sleeping toddler left a lasting impression. The woman, Sakshi, narrated the incident through a video posted on Instagram, describing how a simple gesture by a fellow commuter became one of her most memorable moments in the country.

Incident After Universal Studios Visit

Sakshi explained in her video that the incident occurred shortly after she and her baby had visited Universal Studios in Singapore. Recalling the moment, she said the weather was extremely hot and her child had fallen asleep on her shoulder, while both of them were exhausted and sweating.

She added that when they boarded the metro, it was already heavily crowded.

“In Singapore, we had just come out of Universal Studios, and it was very hot in Singapore at that time. My baby was asleep on my shoulder, and we were both sweating a lot. Then the metro arrived, we got on, and as usual, the metro was very crowded,” she said.

According to Sakshi, several passengers immediately stood up to offer her a seat as she entered the train.

“As soon as I stepped inside the metro, five to six people, literally five to six people, stood up to offer me their seat,” she recalled.

However, she mentioned that before she could take a seat, another woman quickly moved ahead and occupied it.

“And as I moved forward to sit on a seat, a lady pushed me, ran ahead, and sat down on that seat. I noticed she was an Indian and her age was around 35 to 40,” she said, adding that the woman did not appear to have any visible health concerns.

A Kind Gesture That Stood Out

Sakshi further shared that another woman later offered her a seat, and what followed deeply moved her. The woman not only gave up her seat but also continued to fan Sakshi and her sleeping baby throughout the journey.

“She stood up, and all this while, mind you, for a straight 15 minutes of my journey, she was continuously fanning me and my baby. I will never forget this,” Sakshi said.

After the journey, Sakshi thanked her for the kindness.

The woman reportedly responded,“No worries, it is my duty. Because you are raising a future generation, I know how difficult it can be to travel with a baby and all of that.”

The video was shared with the caption:“One pushed. One helped. And that's why I will never forget Singapore.”

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A post shared by Sakshi (@unplugwithsakshi)

Social Media Reacts

The clip sparked widespread discussion online, with users sharing their own experiences and reflections.

One user commented: "It's totally relatable. As an Indian living in Singapore, I've witnessed this many times."

Second user commented: "Something similar happened to me as well. At that time, I was six months pregnant. One Indian lady pushed her way to get a seat, and the other Indians didn't even bother to offer me one. In contrast, Singaporean locals offered me a seat."

Third user commented: "That lady's kindness was truly heartwarming. But I don't think it's about being Indian or Singaporean. Kindness has no nationality. There are kind people and unkind people everywhere. What made this moment special wasn't where she came from, but the compassion she chose to show."