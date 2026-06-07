Celebrity Trolling: Why Women In The Spotlight Are Constantly Targeted?

This article explores how people often view successful women, especially celebrities, with suspicion. Actresses have spoken out about the pain of having their hard work and achievements unfairly linked to the 'casting couch'.

When a woman becomes successful, many people start cooking up stories about her. If a celebrity starts living a luxurious life after years of hard work, that's it. People start talking, and the first thing they bring up is the 'casting couch'.A few months ago, Anchor Anushree spoke about this issue with a lot of pain. Her journey to this level of fame wasn't easy. She has often talked about struggling for even one meal a day and the pain she felt when her own father abandoned the family all that pain, Anushree became the number one anchor in reality shows, making everyone laugh. But this made many people jealous. In a chat with RJ Mayuraa's channel, she described the horrible comments as 'mental rape', highlighting the pain behind her smiling face on stage pointed out the double standards. 'If a man buys a one-crore house, it's an achievement. If I buy one, people say... we know how,' she said, hinting that people directly bring up the 'casting couch'. This isn't just her story, but what most successful women face.

Now, Sonu Shreenivasa Gowda, who is famous for her bold scenes and revealing outfits, has said the same thing. The moment you say Sonu Gowda, youngsters get excited. She became famous by making bold videos without any fear.

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While Anchor Anushree's talent is one kind, Sonu Gowda's is completely different. The path Sonu has chosen attracts a lot of criticism and vulgar comments. But Sonu seems to have used these trolls and lewd remarks to climb up the ladder of fame.

Recently, Sonu spoke on her YouTube channel about buying a new car. She hit back at trolls, saying, 'If I was the type to sleep around, would I have to wait this many years to buy a car? There should be a limit. They just talk about Oyo rooms and beds'.

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This isn't just about Anushree or Sonu Gowda. In the past, many celebrities from different film industries have shared the same pain in interviews. They all agree that the mindset of society really needs to change.