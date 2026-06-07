Madibo Sees Experience As Key To Qatar's Ambitions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #World Cup 2026 Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Assim Madibo's journey with Qatar has taken him from youth tournaments to continental glory and the FIFA World Cup. Along the way, the midfielder has accumulated lessons he believes could prove vital for Al Annabi in North America.

As Qatar prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the experienced midfielder believes the time has come for Al Annabi to turn those lessons into results.

“We played all of these matches, and I think now it's time to put all the experience we gained into practice, taking it one match at a time,” Madibo said as Qatar entered the final phase of preparations for their second consecutive appearance in the football showpiece.

For the 29-year-old, the upcoming tournament represents another chapter in a national team journey that has mirrored the rise of Qatari football itself.

From youth-level success to continental glory and World Cup participation, Madibo has been part of many of the milestones that shaped the current generation.

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Having lost all three group matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Al Annabi now target a place in the knockout rounds for the first time.

Drawn in Group B alongside Switzerland, co-hosts Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar face a demanding challenge but one they believe they are better equipped to handle than four years ago.

The campaign begins against Switzerland on June 13 before matches against Canada on June 18 - a fixture scheduled for the early hours of June 19, Qatar time - and Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 24.

Madibo believes Qatar's growing tournament experience could prove decisive.

“Of course, no match will be easy, not a single minute in any match will be easy,” he said.

“We'll definitely face pressure during or before the matches, but I think we have enough experience to first adapt to the situation, and secondly, to help the younger players who have just joined the national team get into the tournament atmosphere early.”

With several younger players entering their first World Cup environment, experienced players such as Madibo are expected to provide stability inside the dressing room.

“The more we help the young players, the more they'll help us strengthen the team and perform well,” he said.

Madibo joined Aspire Academy in 2014 and within months, he was in Europe, signing for Austrian side LASK Linz, where he made his professional debut. Stints in Spain with Cultural Leonesa and in Belgium with Eupen followed before he established himself as a regular figure in Qatar's national team setup.

Along the way, he represented Qatar at youth level, winning the AFC U-19 Championship in 2014 and playing at the FIFA U-20 World Cup the following year.

The midfielder's senior international breakthrough came soon after. Since making his debut in 2017, Madibo has earned 49 caps and became part of the generation that delivered Qatar's greatest football achievement, the country's maiden AFC Asian Cup triumph in 2019.

There have also been disappointments. He missed Qatar's successful AFC Asian Cup title defence in 2024 after being left out of the squad.

“It was a difficult journey, full of challenges, with many sacrifices. It started very modestly, and thank Allah I was able to achieve something for my country,” he said.

“I think it was successful, though it could have been better, but thank Allah I'm content with what Allah has written for me.”

Madibo credits mentality for helping him navigate setbacks throughout his career.

“Motivation comes from within. Deep down a player feels responsibility towards his country,” he said.

“I believe the most important thing for successful players is their mentality and self-confidence.”

With fans gearing to provide strong support to Al Annabi, Madibo said it will be huge motivation for players in the challenge.

“I remember my daughter attending a match for the first time, and I was so happy. We always look at the stands and see where our families are, a small gesture alone is enough to make us give our all. I hope we can bring joy to our fans in this tournament, God willing,” he said.