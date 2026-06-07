Qatar Charity Signs Mou With Bosnian Ministry To Support Returnees

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for co-operation with Bosnia and Herzegovina's ministry of displaced persons and refugees to implement joint development projects aimed at supporting returnees and improving their living conditions.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Washan, the director of the QC's Bosnia and Herzegovina branch, and Bosnia's Federal Minister of Displaced Persons and Refugees Nerin Dizdar, in the presence of Hassan Mohd al-Naemi, general supervisor of the QC's Bosnia and Herzegovina branch.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed Qatar Charity's ongoing activities in the country and discussed opportunities to strengthen co-operation.

This agreement reflects the QC's vision to expand its humanitarian and development work by meeting real needs, especially by supporting returnees and strengthening economic empowerment, helping achieve stability and sustainable return.

Al-Naemi highlighted the importance of the partnership in expanding Qatar Charity's humanitarian and development work, reaffirming the organisation's commitment to ensuring effective implementation and maximising impact.

Washan emphasised that partnerships with government entities play a key role in improving the efficiency of project delivery and ensuring assistance reaches those most in need.

Dizdar expressed appreciation for Qatar's continued support since 1994, noting that the MoU reflects a shared commitment to improving the conditions of returnees through projects in infrastructure, education, and economic empowerment.

Qatar Charity humanitarian development work