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Israel Army Says Intercepted Two Projectiles Fired From Lebanon

Israel Army Says Intercepted Two Projectiles Fired From Lebanon


2026-06-07 08:26:52
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - Israel's military said Sunday that it had intercepted two projectiles launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory, despite a new ceasefire agreement announced this week aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and Hizbollah.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a new US-brokered ceasefire on Wednesday. However, Hizbollah has rejected the agreement.

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Jordan Times

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