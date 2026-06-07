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Israel Army Says Intercepted Two Projectiles Fired From Lebanon
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - Israel's military said Sunday that it had intercepted two projectiles launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory, despite a new ceasefire agreement announced this week aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and Hizbollah.
Israel and Lebanon agreed to a new US-brokered ceasefire on Wednesday. However, Hizbollah has rejected the agreement.
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