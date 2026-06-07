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UNIFIL Criticizes Deadly Strike on Lebanese Army Vehicle
(MENAFN) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Saturday condemned an airstrike that resulted in the deaths of Lebanese military personnel in southern Lebanon, stating that the incident represented a violation of Lebanese sovereignty and contravened a key UN Security Council resolution.
In a statement released on social media, UNIFIL offered its condolences to the Lebanese Armed Forces and to the families of the soldiers who were reportedly killed in the Nabatieh region earlier that day.
“Such attacks in Lebanese territory constitute gross violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Security Council Resolution 1701,” the mission said.
The statement followed reports from Lebanese authorities that a military vehicle had been struck in southern Lebanon, leaving two officers and one soldier dead.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the attack, describing it as a serious breach of national sovereignty and international law. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also condemned the incident, calling it a crime committed against Lebanon and its citizens.
The Israeli military confirmed that it had targeted the vehicle and said an investigation into the circumstances of the strike was underway. According to the Israeli account, the vehicle had been moving in a suspicious manner near Israeli forces in an area where Hezbollah activity had reportedly been identified.
The incident occurred despite a fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April, while diplomatic efforts continue to focus on preventing a renewed escalation along the Lebanon-Israel frontier.
Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted after the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, calls for an end to hostilities and emphasizes respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The latest strike has renewed concerns about the stability of the ceasefire and the risk of further tensions in the border region.
In a statement released on social media, UNIFIL offered its condolences to the Lebanese Armed Forces and to the families of the soldiers who were reportedly killed in the Nabatieh region earlier that day.
“Such attacks in Lebanese territory constitute gross violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Security Council Resolution 1701,” the mission said.
The statement followed reports from Lebanese authorities that a military vehicle had been struck in southern Lebanon, leaving two officers and one soldier dead.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the attack, describing it as a serious breach of national sovereignty and international law. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also condemned the incident, calling it a crime committed against Lebanon and its citizens.
The Israeli military confirmed that it had targeted the vehicle and said an investigation into the circumstances of the strike was underway. According to the Israeli account, the vehicle had been moving in a suspicious manner near Israeli forces in an area where Hezbollah activity had reportedly been identified.
The incident occurred despite a fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April, while diplomatic efforts continue to focus on preventing a renewed escalation along the Lebanon-Israel frontier.
Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted after the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, calls for an end to hostilities and emphasizes respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The latest strike has renewed concerns about the stability of the ceasefire and the risk of further tensions in the border region.
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