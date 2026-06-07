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Two Israeli Troops Reported Killed During Operations in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Israeli military has confirmed the deaths of an officer and a soldier during ongoing operations in southern Lebanon, according to an official statement released on Saturday.
The army said Capt. Shahar Gamla, 23, who served as deputy company commander in the Egoz Unit of the Commando Brigade, died after succumbing to injuries sustained in combat in the area.
According to the statement, Gamla had been critically wounded several days earlier as a result of a drone strike in southern Lebanon before later dying from his injuries.
In a separate announcement, the military reported the death of Sgt. Ohad Yaari, 21, a member of the Shaked Battalion within the Givati Brigade.
The army stated that Yaari was killed in what it described as an accidental shooting incident during operations in southern Lebanon. It added that the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
With these latest fatalities, the total number of Israeli military personnel killed since the escalation of hostilities involving Iran and Lebanon on Feb. 28 has risen to 30, according to military figures.
The announcement comes as Israeli military operations in Lebanon continue despite the existence of a fragile ceasefire that began on April 17 and was later extended by the United States into early July.
Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining the truce and preventing further escalation, Israeli forces have continued conducting strikes in Lebanese territory.
The army said Capt. Shahar Gamla, 23, who served as deputy company commander in the Egoz Unit of the Commando Brigade, died after succumbing to injuries sustained in combat in the area.
According to the statement, Gamla had been critically wounded several days earlier as a result of a drone strike in southern Lebanon before later dying from his injuries.
In a separate announcement, the military reported the death of Sgt. Ohad Yaari, 21, a member of the Shaked Battalion within the Givati Brigade.
The army stated that Yaari was killed in what it described as an accidental shooting incident during operations in southern Lebanon. It added that the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
With these latest fatalities, the total number of Israeli military personnel killed since the escalation of hostilities involving Iran and Lebanon on Feb. 28 has risen to 30, according to military figures.
The announcement comes as Israeli military operations in Lebanon continue despite the existence of a fragile ceasefire that began on April 17 and was later extended by the United States into early July.
Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining the truce and preventing further escalation, Israeli forces have continued conducting strikes in Lebanese territory.
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