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Mossad Leadership Shake-Up as Deputy Director Removed
(MENAFN) Israel’s external intelligence agency Mossad is undergoing a leadership restructuring after its newly appointed chief dismissed the agency’s deputy director, according to reports citing Israeli media.
Roman Gofman, who recently assumed leadership of the organization, reportedly informed the deputy director—identified only as A.—that his tenure would be terminated as part of an internal reshuffle.
A statement issued on behalf of Mossad through the Prime Minister’s Office said the change reflects the new director’s efforts to reorganize senior leadership and shape the agency’s future direction.
“The move is part of the incoming Mossad director's assumption of office, as he seeks to shape the senior leadership team that will accompany him in meeting the organization's objectives and challenges in the coming years,” the statement said.
Reports indicate that the deputy director had previously been considered a leading candidate to succeed former Mossad chief David Barnea. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instead appointed Gofman to head the agency.
According to reports, Barnea had reportedly opposed Gofman’s appointment and favored the deputy director as his preferred successor.
The reshuffle is seen as part of a broader leadership transition within the intelligence service, although no successor to the deputy director has yet been announced.
Roman Gofman, who recently assumed leadership of the organization, reportedly informed the deputy director—identified only as A.—that his tenure would be terminated as part of an internal reshuffle.
A statement issued on behalf of Mossad through the Prime Minister’s Office said the change reflects the new director’s efforts to reorganize senior leadership and shape the agency’s future direction.
“The move is part of the incoming Mossad director's assumption of office, as he seeks to shape the senior leadership team that will accompany him in meeting the organization's objectives and challenges in the coming years,” the statement said.
Reports indicate that the deputy director had previously been considered a leading candidate to succeed former Mossad chief David Barnea. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instead appointed Gofman to head the agency.
According to reports, Barnea had reportedly opposed Gofman’s appointment and favored the deputy director as his preferred successor.
The reshuffle is seen as part of a broader leadership transition within the intelligence service, although no successor to the deputy director has yet been announced.
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