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US Forces Down Two Iranian Drones Near Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) The US military has reported that it intercepted and destroyed two Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Strait of Hormuz, an area widely regarded as a critical global shipping route.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement posted on social media that the drones were identified as one-way attack systems and were considered a threat to international maritime traffic passing through the strategically important waterway.
“Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM stated.
The command added that US forces remain on alert and prepared to respond to any further perceived threats in the region.
The incident is the latest in a series of military and security tensions involving the United States and Iran in the Gulf area, where maritime security has been a persistent concern.
According to reports, the broader escalation follows airstrikes carried out by the US and Israel against Iran in late February, which triggered retaliatory actions across multiple regional fronts.
Iran has since responded with strikes targeting Israeli territory and locations hosting US forces, while also increasing pressure on key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global energy supplies passes.
Although a ceasefire was later introduced, diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation and preventing further escalation have continued.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement posted on social media that the drones were identified as one-way attack systems and were considered a threat to international maritime traffic passing through the strategically important waterway.
“Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM stated.
The command added that US forces remain on alert and prepared to respond to any further perceived threats in the region.
The incident is the latest in a series of military and security tensions involving the United States and Iran in the Gulf area, where maritime security has been a persistent concern.
According to reports, the broader escalation follows airstrikes carried out by the US and Israel against Iran in late February, which triggered retaliatory actions across multiple regional fronts.
Iran has since responded with strikes targeting Israeli territory and locations hosting US forces, while also increasing pressure on key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global energy supplies passes.
Although a ceasefire was later introduced, diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation and preventing further escalation have continued.
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