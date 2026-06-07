REPURPOSE Project Opens Cultural Space In Historic Jabal Amman Villa

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- The REPURPOSE project celebrated its official launch Saturday evening with the opening of a cultural space in a century-old villa on Othman Bin Affan Street in Jabal Amman, transforming a building that had remained vacant for more than two decades into a community-focused cultural hub.

The opening brought together artists, cultural practitioners, diplomats, media representatives, and members of the public in a fully attended event that marked the beginning of a two-year initiative aimed at supporting independent, community-led cultural activities in one of Amman's oldest neighborhoods.

REPURPOSE: Temporary Third Places for Amman is a pilot cultural infrastructure project led by the Goethe-Institut Jordan and funded by the EUNIC Cluster Fund, in partnership with the Austrian Embassy, the Dutch Embassy, and the Polish Embassy in Amman.

The project explores ways to temporarily reactivate abandoned and underutilized buildings in Amman as cultural platforms that support artistic practice, community engagement, and cultural production.

Two local initiatives have been selected to independently manage and activate the space. Saadeh/Iskan Alif will focus on contemporary art, exhibitions, and cultural production, while Underground Amman/Dammeh Art Centre will lead programming centered on hip-hop and street culture, including breakdancing, rap, beatboxing, and graffiti, with a focus on youth capacity-building and skills development. Both initiatives will oversee the villa's operations for the next two years.

The opening program included a guided tour of the REPURPOSE exhibition and a panel discussion on sustaining independent cultural spaces. The discussion featured Viennese artist and cultural theorist Gerald Straub, cultural strategist and Bayna co-founder Lubna Juqa, and entrepreneur and Talaqi co-curator Andrew Gharaibeh Collingwood.

The event concluded with a live activation by Underground Amman at Dammeh Art Centre, featuring hip-hop performances, graffiti art, live music, and community activities.

Head of the Goethe-Institut Amman and President of EUNIC Jordan, Christian Diemer, said the project represents an important model for cooperation among cultural institutions to support sustainable, community-driven cultural infrastructure.

He noted that the institute remains committed to supporting the two initiatives responsible for managing the space and ensuring the project's long-term impact.

As a pilot initiative, REPURPOSE seeks to generate practical knowledge on temporary cultural reuse, partnerships, and operational models that can inform future efforts to revitalize underused urban spaces across the capital.

//Petra// AJ