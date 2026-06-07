Tysiachovesna Initiative Receives Over 1,000 Applications Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President shared the information on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“This year, we are launching the first full-scale program to support Ukrainian culture, Tysiachovesna. Billions of hryvnias will be guaranteed each year for the creation of cultural products. The program spans seven areas – from films, series, and animation to music, performing and visual arts, as well as social media content creation. We already have 1,151 applications. The review process is ongoing, so more will follow. The final results will be presented on June 12,” Zelensky wrote.

He noted that the initiative has attracted projects from all regions of Ukraine.

“Around 17% are debut works. This is the launch year. From now on, support for Ukrainian culture will only grow each year,” he emphasized.

The President thanked participants for their active engagement from the very start of the program.

“The development of modern Ukrainian culture, the support for our creators and projects, and the creation of new Ukrainian products are an important part of our strength. It is especially valuable to see that even during a full-scale war, creative energy in Ukraine does not fade. I thank everyone working to ensure that the Ukrainian voice resonates even more powerfully through creativity,” he said.

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As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and the Office of the President launched the Tysiachovesna program to support cultural initiatives. The goal is to increase the production of Ukrainian cultural content, enhance its competitiveness in mass consumption, expand audience access, and strengthen the presence of Ukrainian-made content.

Ukraine's 2026 state budget allocates UAH 4 billion for the program. Of this amount, UAH 2.6 billion is designated for film production, including feature films, animated films, television series, and documentary projects. Another UAH 1 billion will support contemporary music, performing arts, and visual arts, while approximately UAH 300 million will be allocated for audiovisual shows and social media content.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine