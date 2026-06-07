Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Install Pantsir Air Defense System On High-Rise Building In Moscow - Social Media

Russians Install Pantsir Air Defense System On High-Rise Building In Moscow - Social Media


2026-06-07 06:11:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Telegram channel "Agenstvo" stated this in a post, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the air defense system was delivered and secured on the roof of the business-class residential complex "House in Sokolniki," located near the Sokolniki metro station.

It is assumed that the building may have received a Pantsir-SMD-E modification, which is designed to counter drones.

Read also: Kherson district loses power after Russian strikes on critical infrastructure

As Ukrinform reported, in May the Defense Forces carried out long-range strikes on 18 facilities in Russia's oil refining industry and fuel logistics across more than 10 regions, with the maximum strike range reaching 1,700 kilometers from Ukraine's border.

MENAFN07062026000193011044ID1111221746



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search