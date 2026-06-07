Russians Install Pantsir Air Defense System On High-Rise Building In Moscow - Social Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Telegram channel "Agenstvo" stated this in a post, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the air defense system was delivered and secured on the roof of the business-class residential complex "House in Sokolniki," located near the Sokolniki metro station.

It is assumed that the building may have received a Pantsir-SMD-E modification, which is designed to counter drones.

Kherson district loses power after Russian strikes on critical infrastructure

As Ukrinform reported, in May the Defense Forces carried out long-range strikes on 18 facilities in Russia's oil refining industry and fuel logistics across more than 10 regions, with the maximum strike range reaching 1,700 kilometers from Ukraine's border.