Russians Install Pantsir Air Defense System On High-Rise Building In Moscow - Social Media
It is noted that the air defense system was delivered and secured on the roof of the business-class residential complex "House in Sokolniki," located near the Sokolniki metro station.
It is assumed that the building may have received a Pantsir-SMD-E modification, which is designed to counter drones.Read also: Kherson district loses power after Russian strikes on critical infrastructure
As Ukrinform reported, in May the Defense Forces carried out long-range strikes on 18 facilities in Russia's oil refining industry and fuel logistics across more than 10 regions, with the maximum strike range reaching 1,700 kilometers from Ukraine's border.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment