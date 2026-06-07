Polls Open Across Gilgit-Baltistan, Millions Set To Shape Political Future

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections: All arrangements for the elections have been finalized, and polling staff have reached their designated polling stations.

According to the Election Commission, the total number of registered voters in the 24 constituencies of Gilgit-Baltistan exceeds 958,000. For the voting process, 1,389 polling stations have been established.

The Election Commission stated that a total of 404 candidates are contesting in the 24 constituencies, including 396 men and 8 women. Meanwhile, 266 candidates are participating in the elections as independents.

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For the voting process, a total of 2,450 polling booths have been set up, including 1,112 booths for women and 1,268 booths for men, while 68 combined polling booths have also been established in various constituencies.

According to the Election Commission, polling began at 8:00 a.m. and will continue without any break until 5:00 p.m..