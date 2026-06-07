JHCO, Nobles Properties Launch Scholarship Program For Underprivileged Students

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and Nobles Properties have partnered to launch a scholarship program aimed at expanding access to higher education for Jordanian and Palestinian students from low-income families.

The initiative will provide financial support to undergraduate students attending public universities, with a particular focus on medicine and information technology, two fields seen as critical to future economic growth and workforce development.

Under the agreement, JHCO will manage all aspects of the program, including application processing, social assessments, eligibility verification, and ongoing monitoring of scholarship recipients throughout their academic studies.

JHCO Secretary General Hussein Al-Shibli said the organization views education as one of the most effective tools for empowering individuals and creating long-term opportunities. He noted that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping academically capable students overcome financial barriers and pursue their ambitions.

Al-Shibli added that the initiative highlights the value of cooperation between humanitarian organizations and the private sector in investing in human potential and supporting sustainable development.

Nobles Properties Chairman Omar Ayesh said the company remains committed to supporting students who demonstrate determination and perseverance despite economic challenges. He emphasized that education remains one of the most important foundations for building strong and prosperous communities.

Ayesh said the scholarship program forms part of the company's broader efforts to support educational initiatives that deliver meaningful and lasting benefits to young people and society at large.

The partnership reinforces the growing role of cross-sector collaboration in promoting educational opportunity and reflects ongoing efforts to empower vulnerable communities through investment in youth and academic achievement.

//Petra//WH