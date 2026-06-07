Neuralnetworki.Ng Builds Demand Forecasting Engines And AI Agents For Business

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 6, 2026 7:07 pm - Faridabad-based AI firm NeuralNetworki builds production-grade demand forecasting engines & custom AI agents for businesses, modelling unconstrained demand, promo lift, SKU lifecycle, and product cannibalisation, alongside AI training programmes.

Neural Networking Systems Research Labs (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., operating under the brand NeuralNetworki, is helping businesses turn artificial intelligence ambition into systems that work in production.

The Faridabad-based firm takes a services-first, engineering-led approach, building AI around each client's own data, processes, and constraints rather than selling a fixed product. Its emphasis is on reliability and control: systems that behave predictably and hold up under real operating conditions, not only in a demo.

A particular area of depth is demand forecasting. NeuralNetworki builds forecasting engines with deep domain architecture that go well beyond simple trend projection. These systems model unconstrained demand, decompose promotional lift, account for SKU lifecycle stages, and capture substitution and cannibalisation effects between products. For sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, this granularity is the difference between a forecast that genuinely informs planning and one that quietly misleads it.

The company also builds custom AI agents using a multi-provider and framework-free approach. This avoids lock-in to any single model vendor and keeps the underlying logic transparent and maintainable, giving clients agents they can trust, adjust, and own rather than opaque black boxes.

Alongside this, NeuralNetworki delivers applied machine learning and natural language processing solutions tailored to specific business problems, and runs AI training programmes and curriculum for schools, enterprises, and professional cohorts, making complex concepts genuinely understandable.

"Most businesses do not need another AI product. They need systems that actually work in their environment, and the understanding to use them well," said Samnit Mehandiratta, Founder and CEO. "Whether it is a forecasting engine or an agent, our job is to engineer reliability and leave the client in control of what we build."

Neural Networking Systems Research Labs is a registered private company (CIN: U62013HR2025OPC138455) based in Faridabad, Haryana, India.

About ng

NeuralNetworki is an AI services company based in Faridabad, Haryana, India, delivering demand forecasting engines, custom AI agents, applied machine learning, and AI education for clients across industry, education, and the public sector. For more information, visit neuralnetworki.