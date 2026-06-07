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UNIFIL Denounces Strike Killing Lebanese Army Personnel in S. Lebanon
(MENAFN) The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Saturday condemned an airstrike that killed members of the Lebanese army in southern Lebanon, calling it a violation of the country’s sovereignty and a breach of a key UN resolution, according to reports.
In a statement shared on X, the mission expressed condolences to the Lebanese Armed Forces and the families of the soldiers killed in the strike in the Nabatieh region earlier in the day.
It said: “Such attacks in Lebanese territory constitute gross violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Security Council Resolution 1701.”
The statement followed Lebanese reports that an Israeli strike hit a military vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing two officers and a soldier.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun had already condemned the attack as a serious violation of sovereignty and international law, while Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described it as a crime against the country and its people.
The Israeli military acknowledged targeting the vehicle and said the incident was under investigation, claiming the vehicle was moving suspiciously near its forces in an area where Hezbollah activity had been detected.
In a statement shared on X, the mission expressed condolences to the Lebanese Armed Forces and the families of the soldiers killed in the strike in the Nabatieh region earlier in the day.
It said: “Such attacks in Lebanese territory constitute gross violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Security Council Resolution 1701.”
The statement followed Lebanese reports that an Israeli strike hit a military vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing two officers and a soldier.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun had already condemned the attack as a serious violation of sovereignty and international law, while Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described it as a crime against the country and its people.
The Israeli military acknowledged targeting the vehicle and said the incident was under investigation, claiming the vehicle was moving suspiciously near its forces in an area where Hezbollah activity had been detected.
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