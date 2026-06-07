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Araghchi Pushes Back Against Lebanese President’s Remarks on Iran
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized comments made by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun regarding Iran’s involvement in Lebanon, according to reports.
Writing on the social media platform X, Araghchi argued that Aoun’s statements suggested Iran was responsible for the difficulties Lebanon is currently facing.
“Based on Mr. Aoun’s comments, one would think it’s Iran that has occupied 1/5 of Lebanon, displaced 1/4 of Lebanese and bombing his country on daily basis,” he wrote.
The Iranian minister also dismissed claims that Tehran views Lebanon as a negotiating tool in its diplomatic dealings.
“Had Lebanon been bargaining chip for Iran, we’d have a deal long ago,” he said.
He ended his remarks by calling on the Lebanese president to direct his attention toward what he described as Beirut’s “real foe.”
Writing on the social media platform X, Araghchi argued that Aoun’s statements suggested Iran was responsible for the difficulties Lebanon is currently facing.
“Based on Mr. Aoun’s comments, one would think it’s Iran that has occupied 1/5 of Lebanon, displaced 1/4 of Lebanese and bombing his country on daily basis,” he wrote.
The Iranian minister also dismissed claims that Tehran views Lebanon as a negotiating tool in its diplomatic dealings.
“Had Lebanon been bargaining chip for Iran, we’d have a deal long ago,” he said.
He ended his remarks by calling on the Lebanese president to direct his attention toward what he described as Beirut’s “real foe.”
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