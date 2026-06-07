CBSE Class 12 Exam: Verification, Re-Evaluation Window Closes Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday issued a reminder to Class 12 students seeking verification and re-evaluation of their answer sheets, saying that the application portal will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

The deadline was previously set for June 6 but was later extended by a day. The decision was taken in the interest of students, many of whom faced technical difficulties while accessing the portal, and also to accommodate the surge in applications following the declaration of results.

In a post on X, CBSE said: "Today, 07 June 2026, is the last day to submit applications for Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of Answers on the post-result services portal for Class XII Examination 2026."

"Students should complete and submit their applications before this deadline," it added.

The national-level education board mentioned that the portal will remain open until 11:59 p.m.

"Apply before the portal closes," the post said.

The verification and re-evaluation process is a crucial part of CBSE's post-result services, allowing students to ensure that their answer sheets have been correctly assessed.

The procedure begins with students applying for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets.

Only after receiving these answer sheets can they proceed to request verification of marks or re-evaluation of specific questions.

This system is designed to maintain transparency and give students confidence in the evaluation process.

This year, CBSE has introduced the On-Screen Marking system on a larger scale, aimed at reducing human error and improving efficiency.

However, several students reported issues such as blurred scanned copies and skipped markings, which led to a significant rise in re-evaluation requests.

More than seventy thousand applications have already been filed, reflecting the scale of demand and the importance of the extension.

Students are required to pay a nominal amount for verification and a per-question fee for re-evaluation.

Once the re-evaluation is completed, the marks awarded are final and binding, with no further appeal allowed.