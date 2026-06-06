Erika Kirk Shuts Down Heckler After She Accuses Her Of 'Protecting Pedophiles'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A speech by Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chief executive Erika Kirk was briefly disrupted on Friday after a protester interrupted her remarks during the organisation's Women's Leadership Summit in San Antonio, Texas.

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The incident occurred during the opening session of the multi-day conference, which brings together conservative activists, commentators and political figures for discussions on leadership, public engagement, faith and policy issues.

According to videos circulated online and reports from attendees, a woman stood up during Kirk's address and repeatedly shouted accusations directed at the TPUSA leader.

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Footage from the event showed the protester shouting that Kirk "protects pedophiles", an allegation that was repeated several times before she was removed from the room. No evidence supporting the accusation was presented during the incident.

Following the interruption, Kirk resumed her speech and addressed the situation from the stage. According to reports and video recordings of the event, she told attendees: "It is important to remember that happiness comes and goes, and I pray that you find it," before encouraging audience members to "pray for our enemies."

Her remarks were met with applause from many in attendance.

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Earlier this month, Texas authorities arrested a 26-year-old man accused of making online threats against Kirk and the Women's Leadership Summit, including alleged threats to bomb the venue. Prosecutors have charged the suspect with felony terroristic-threat offences.

Kirk became chief executive of TPUSA after the death of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, in 2025. Since then, she has continued to appear at major events organised by the group and has become one of its most visible public figures.

Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit is scheduled to run through the weekend in San Antonio, featuring a roster of conservative speakers and public figures. Organisers have not announced any changes to the programme following Friday's disruption, and the event continued as planned after the protester was removed.