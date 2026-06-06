Ethereum Store Value Debate Heats Up As Analysts Question ETH's Monetary Value And Market Performance

The success of Ethereum going forward may depend on ETH 's ability to hold long-term monetary value With the development of Layer-2 networks, there is debate regarding the impact of Ethereum 's adoption on ETH 's value Weakness in ETH prices and lower support levels have raised questions about Ethereum's economic model

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Key PointsIdentity of Ethereum Undergoes Scrutiny Again

Questions have emerged once more about whether Ethereum serves as a good store of value as stakeholders analyze the link between the success of the Ethereum network and the intrinsic value of ETH. The discussion came into focus when comments from one of the co-founders of Bankless were widely shared within the cryptocurrency community.

In his comments, Ethereum was said not to be distinct from its underlying asset. This point led some people to believe that backing the future of Ethereum while disregarding its value was contradictory. This triggered further discussion from different quarters about the economic base of Ethereum.

Layer 2 Expansion Brings Up Value Creation Considerations

Moreover, the discussion grew even more heated when a co-founder of Bankless gave his point of view about how Ethereum creates value. The latter's consideration was based on the question of whether an increase in blockchain usage means that the value of its token will go up.

The topic has been highly relevant lately due to Layer 2 expansion on Ethereum. Networks built on top of Ethereum perform increasingly more transactions, allowing better scaling and decreasing costs for end users. At the same time, however, it brings up concerns whether the activity conducted on Layer 2 brings direct value for ETH holders.

According to critics, the broad use of applications does not mean that the demand for tokens goes up as well. The reason is that there might be no connection between the network's development and token growth if most activity occurs within the apps themselves.

Advocates of Ethereum state that ETH has remained the centerpiece of the ecosystem despite Layer 2 development. ETH still acts as the main asset for staking, is used as a major form of collateral in DeFi protocols, and remains one of the sources of network security.

Scarcity and Proof of Stake

Ethereum's shift to proof-of-stake resulted in a reevaluation of its monetary policy. The upgrade implemented a mechanism that allows for the reduction of net ETH creation in periods of high network activity. It has led to narratives among supporters that the token becomes scarce under such conditions.

Supporters believe that the introduction of scarcity will contribute to Ethereum's attractiveness as an investment. However, skeptics argue that scarcity alone may not ensure long-term demand given rising competition from new blockchain projects that can offer services and attract capital at lower costs.

Market Performance Brings Additional Pressure

Market performance recently added another dimension to the debate. ETH was trading at $1,669, marking a decline of about 3.7% over the reporting period.

The crypto had been struggling in a crucial support area of $1,725 before undergoing a notable drop. Even though buyers were able to stop the fall in the $1,650 range, the downturn increased focus on the asset's future prospects.

At this point, the main concern does not revolve around Ethereum's ability to attract new projects and developers. More investors are questioning whether progress in the ecosystem will eventually translate into higher ETH prices.

The further development of the project remains controversial: some investors focus on ecosystem expansion while others emphasize the need for ETH appreciation.

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