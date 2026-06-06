MENAFN - Market Press Release) SysTools Launches Advanced EML Viewer Solutions with Enhanced Search, and Export Capabilities June 5, 2026 7:33 am - SysTools EML Viewer allows users to open and view EML files with advanced search options. EML Viewer Pro adds PDF export and print functionality, while EML Viewer Pro+ supports exporting emails to PDF, CSV, EML, MSG and advanced search features.

New Delhi, India - June 2026 - SysTools, a leading provider of email migration, management, and forensic software solutions, proudly announces its comprehensive lineup of EML file viewing solutions designed to simplify email access, investigation, and management. The product range includes the free SysTools EML Viewer, EML Viewer Pro, and EML Viewer Pro+, offering users flexible options for viewing, searching, printing, and exporting EML email data.

As organizations and individuals continue to manage growing volumes of email data, accessing and analyzing EML files efficiently has become increasingly important. SysTools addresses this need with a scalable suite of EML Viewer tools suitable for both personal and professional use.

SysTools EML Viewer: Free EML File Viewing Solution

The SysTools EML Viewer enables users to open and read EML files without requiring an email client installation. The software provides a user-friendly interface for viewing email content, attachments, metadata, and message properties while maintaining the integrity of the original files.

Key Features:

* Open and view single or multiple EML files

* Read email content along with attachments

* Preview email headers and metadata

* Access emails without email client dependency

* User-friendly and lightweight interface

SysTools EML Viewer with Advanced Search

For users handling large collections of EML files, SysTools offers advanced search functionality that significantly improves email discovery and investigation processes.

Advanced Search Features:

* Search emails by sender, recipient, subject, and date

* Use AND, OR, and NOT search operators

* Locate specific email content quickly

* Filter emails based on multiple criteria

* Simplify eDiscovery and investigation workflows

This capability makes the solution particularly useful for legal professionals, investigators, compliance officers, and corporate users managing extensive email archives.

SysTools EML Viewer Pro: Export and Print Functionality

The EML Viewer Pro edition extends beyond basic viewing by enabling users to export and print email data for reporting, documentation, and record-keeping purposes.

Additional Features in EML Viewer Pro:

* Export EML emails to PDF format

* Print emails directly from the application

* Preserve email formatting during export

* Generate portable email records for sharing and compliance

The Pro version is ideal for users who need to archive emails in a universally accessible format or maintain printed copies for legal and business requirements.

SysTools EML Viewer Pro+: Comprehensive Export Solution

For advanced users and organizations requiring greater flexibility, SysTools EML Viewer Pro+ delivers an expanded set of export capabilities and email management features.

Additional Features in EML Viewer Pro+:

* Export EML files to PDF

* Export EML files to CSV

* Export EML files to EML format

* Export EML files to MSG format

* Print emails directly from the software

* Advanced search with multiple filter options

* Bulk processing support for large email collections

The Pro+ edition is designed for professionals who need to convert email data into multiple formats for migration, reporting, compliance, forensic investigations, and business continuity purposes.

Addressing Modern Email Management Challenges

Email data remains one of the most critical sources of business communication and digital evidence. The SysTools EML Viewer product family helps users overcome common challenges associated with accessing, analyzing, and exporting EML files without relying on specific email clients.

Whether users need a free EML file viewer, advanced email search capabilities, PDF exports, or multi-format conversion options, SysTools offers a solution tailored to their requirements.

Availability

SysTools EML Viewer, EML Viewer Pro, and EML Viewer Pro+ are available for immediate download from the SysTools website.

For more information about the complete range of EML Viewer solutions, visit the SysTools website or contact the SysTools sales team.

About SysTools

SysTools is a globally recognized software company specializing in email migration, data recovery, cloud management, digital forensics, and data governance solutions. The company serves businesses, government agencies, legal professionals, and individual users worldwide through innovative and reliable technology solutions.

For more information: