Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Reviews Riverfront, Other Key Projects

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday conducted a site visit to review the progress of key ongoing development projects in the state.

Sabarmati Riverfront Expansion

A riverfront development will be undertaken along a 37.60-km corridor connecting Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, a release said.

CM inspected the on-site development works being executed under the three phases of the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Project.

The Water Resources Department is carrying out development works over a stretch of 17.20 km from Narmada Canal (Karai) to PDEU, from PDEU to Shahpur Bridge, and from Shahpur Bridge to Chiloda Bridge.

Gujarat Technological University Campus Review

CM also visited the construction site of the new campus of Gujarat Technological University being developed near Gandhinagar and reviewed the progress of the ongoing works.

Project Vision and Timelines

Guided to ensure that the projects are executed within the stipulated timelines and in accordance with high-quality standards.

The Gandhinagar Metropolitan-GIFT City region will gain a world-class tourism destination.

Infrastructure facilities related to road connectivity will be significantly strengthened.

The works under all three phases of the project are expected to be completed by the end of 2027, while the new campus of Gujarat Technological University, being developed on 100 acres of land in Lekawada, is slated for completion by October next year.

Minister of State for Water Resources Ishwarsinh Patel, Advisor to the Chief Minister S S Rathore, and senior secretaries accompanied the CM and provided additional information during the visit.

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