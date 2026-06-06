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U.S. Embassy Grants Visas to Iran's World Cup Squad
(MENAFN) U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack praised his embassy team Friday for clearing a significant diplomatic hurdle — securing entry visas for Iran's national football squad ahead of their FIFA World Cup matches on American soil.
"Proud of our outstanding team at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran's national football team on their road to the @FIFAWorldCup in the United States," Barrack wrote on X.
The ambassador struck a conciliatory note on the broader significance of the moment, adding that "sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world."
The visa clearance resolves what had become one of the most sensitive logistical flashpoints surrounding Iran's World Cup participation. Although the squad is set to be based across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, all three of their Group G fixtures are scheduled to take place on U.S. territory — making American entry permits an unavoidable necessity. A White House official was cited in earlier media reports confirming that Iranian players had received their entry permits approximately 10 days before their opening match in Los Angeles.
Iran's national team has been conducting a pre-tournament training camp in the Turkish resort city of Antalya since May 19 as it finalizes preparations for the tournament.
"Proud of our outstanding team at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran's national football team on their road to the @FIFAWorldCup in the United States," Barrack wrote on X.
The ambassador struck a conciliatory note on the broader significance of the moment, adding that "sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world."
The visa clearance resolves what had become one of the most sensitive logistical flashpoints surrounding Iran's World Cup participation. Although the squad is set to be based across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, all three of their Group G fixtures are scheduled to take place on U.S. territory — making American entry permits an unavoidable necessity. A White House official was cited in earlier media reports confirming that Iranian players had received their entry permits approximately 10 days before their opening match in Los Angeles.
Iran's national team has been conducting a pre-tournament training camp in the Turkish resort city of Antalya since May 19 as it finalizes preparations for the tournament.
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