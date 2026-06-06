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Penny Wong Condemns Abuse of Flotilla Activists

Penny Wong Condemns Abuse of Flotilla Activists


2026-06-06 03:41:27
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong described as “horrific” the sexual abuse accusations directed at Israeli forces by Australian activists aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

"My principled position is to always believe women when allegations of sexual assault are made," Wong stated, according to Australian Broadcasting Corporation. She further emphasized, "Those allegations are terrible, they are horrific, the treatment is unacceptable."

The Israeli military intercepted the humanitarian flotilla in May while it was sailing in international waters. Live footage from the flotilla showed Israeli naval units boarding each vessel.

Among those detained were eleven Australians. Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi recounted testimony from activist Juliet Lamont, "who said she was sexually assaulted, cable-tied and had so much water thrown in her face ... she thought she was going to drown." Faruqi added,

"She says 'they wrenched my trousers and underwear down and I was raped by one of the soldiers' ... other people had guns inserted inside them."

Faruqi also highlighted that activist Neve O'Connor reported being sexually humiliated, while activist Violet Coco claimed she had been sexually assaulted.

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