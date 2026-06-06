Merval Falls 2.83% To 3.08M As A Record Run Cools

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Facts Argentina's Merval fell 2.83% to 3,084,617 on June 5 - the steepest drop in Latin America. Yet the peso barely moved: USD/ARS rose just 0.24%, the smallest currency move in the region, so this was not the dollar story that hit its neighbours. The fall followed a record run - the Merval set an all-time high near 3.31 million in late May before this pullback. Momentum has cooled from overbought, with the daily RSI near 58, down from the low-70s at the peak. The reform backdrop holds - Argentina's reserves recently hit target, leaving this looking like profit-taking, not a regime change. Today's Focus The Merval led the region lower on June 5, down 2.83% to just over 3.08 million. On the surface it was the worst of a regional risk-off day - but the cause was local, not the dollar. The tell was the peso. While the dollar surged against the Brazilian real, the Chilean and Peruvian pesos and others, the Argentine peso barely moved, up only 0.24%. A currency that steady is not what drives a 2.8% equity drop. The more convincing read is profit-taking. The Merval had run to a record near 3.31 million in late May; Thursday's fall is a pullback from an overbought peak, with momentum cooling rather than breaking. What matters today. With the peso stable and reserves on target, the reform trade looks intact; the question is whether the cooling stops at the recent highs near 3.13 million or extends. Argentina was the region's biggest faller and its clearest exception at once. The Merval dropped 2.83%, more than any neighbour, yet the peso held while every other regional currency sank - the signature of a local pullback, not the dollar move that hit the rest of Latin America. After a record run to nearly 3.31 million, this reads as profit-taking from an overbought peak. The reform story, with reserves on target, is still the anchor underneath. 01 The session in one read The Merval closed at 3,084,617 on Thursday, down 2.83% and the steepest decline on a uniformly red regional board. It traded as low as 3.07 million before settling near the bottom of the range. But the move stands apart from its peers. Elsewhere the day was a dollar story - every regional currency weaker, equities following. In Argentina the peso scarcely moved, which points the cause back home, to a market cooling after a record run rather than one repricing the dollar. Assessment - a local pullback, not the regional dollar move HIGH The peso's 0.24% move - the smallest in the region - argues the Merval's fall is profit-taking from a record, not the external dollar bid that drove its neighbours lower. 02 The day's numbers

Measure Level Change Read Merval close 3,084,617 −2.83% Region's steepest fall Session range 3,066,133–3,187,442 - Settled near the low Peso (USD/ARS) 1,441 +0.24% Smallest regional move Momentum (daily RSI) ~58 - Cooling from overbought Record high ~3,305,616 - Set in late May

The numbers frame a pullback, not a rout: a steady currency, momentum easing off an overbought peak, and a record high still within reach overhead.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 3,084,617 -2.83% +45.22% 3,174,511 3,187,442 3,066,133 - USD/ARS 1,441 +0.24% +21.53% 1,437 1,444 1,430 - YPF 81,075 -3.31% +99.69% 83,850 85,100 80,350 229,693 GGAL 7,215 -1.70% +10.68% 7,340 7,400 7,135 3,221,742 PAMPA 4,940 -3.80% +40.94% 5,135 5,180 4,910 641,542 TXAR 686.50 -1.86% +7.04% 699.50 710.00 676.00 888,176 ALUAR 976.00 -3.27% +37.85% 1,009 1,018 960.50 629,456 TGS 8,935 -3.35% +42.73% 9,245 9,340 8,825 162,032 CEPU 2,226 -2.24% +51.43% 2,277 2,300 2,199 466,119 MIRGOR 16,425 -3.38% -19.98% 17,000 17,000 16,300 3,316 COME 44.51 -5.92% -31.23% 47.31 47.58 43.95 17,052,454 LOMA NEGRA 3,360 -2.82% +15.63% 3,458 3,520 3,313 148,571 BYMA 288.00 -1.87% +38.62% 293.50 297.50 284.00 2,162,487 TELECOM ARG 3,983 -0.81% +76.55% 4,015 4,105 3,965 71,097 GLOBANT 38.30 -3.23% -62.03% 39.58 41.04 37.69 1,324,802 MERCADOLIBRE 1,608 -1.65% -35.23% 1,635 1,650 1,604 436,093

Argentina - Live Market Board BYMA · Buenos AiresJun 6, 2026 · 04:30 S&P MERVAL · benchmark 3,084,617 -2.83% L 3,066,133day rangeH 3,187,442 +45.22% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing14 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,441 +0.24% Brent crude 93.09 -2.04% Soybeans 1,122 -0.71% Sector heatmap · average move today Telecom -0.81% TELECOM ARG Mining -1.86% TXAR Consumer Disc. -2.52% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Utilities -3.02% PAMPA, CEPU Materials -3.05% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Financials -3.16% GGAL, COME, BYMA Technology -3.23% GLOBANT Energy -3.33% YPF, TGS Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil 169,019 -0.77% S&P/BMV IPCMexico 66,141 -1.86% S&P IPSAChile 10,273 -0.30% S&P MERVALArgentina 3,084,617 -2.83% MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,192.97 -1.58% BVL S&P PerúPeru 34,937.73 +0.29% Full instrument boardLargest moves today COME 44.51 -5.92% PAMPA 4,940 -3.80% MIRGOR 16,425 -3.38% TGS 8,935 -3.35% YPF 81,075 -3.31% ALUAR 976.00 -3.27% GLOBANT 38.30 -3.23% MERVAL 3,084,617 -2.83% The session read The S&P MERVAL eased 2.83%, with breadth negative -names higher.led, whilelagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 6 Jun 2026 Chile's IPSA Holds at 10,273 as Copper Crashes and the Peso Slides 03 Why it fell - a record run cools, not a currency shock

The Merval came into June at a record. Through late May it climbed to an all-time high near 3.31 million on confidence in the reform program, the IMF's backing and a calmer peso. A move that fast invites a pause, and Thursday delivered one.

Crucially, the pullback was not imported. The Argentine peso was the steadiest currency in the region, so the dollar's regional surge - the force behind the Brazilian, Mexican and Chilean declines - was not the driver here. This was domestic profit-taking after a strong run.

Currency vs USD Read Brazilian real +2.10% Hit hard Peruvian sol +1.97% Hit hard Chilean peso +1.95% Hit hard Mexican peso +1.02% Weaker Argentine peso +0.24% The exception - barely moved

04 Why this was not a dollar story

The board makes the point. Every Latin American currency weakened against the dollar on June 5 except, effectively, the Argentine peso. A market falling 2.8% while its currency holds is reacting to something other than the dollar - here, an overdue rest after a record-setting run.

Index Country Change Merval Argentina −2.83% IPC Mexico −1.86% Colcap Colombia −1.58% Ibovespa Brazil −0.77% IPSA Chile −0.30%

05 The regional scoreboard

The Merval topped the regional decliners, but the FX board above shows why it is a different case: its neighbours fell with their currencies, Argentina fell despite a steady one.

06 The technical picture

The daily RSI near 58 has cooled from the low-70s it reached at the late-May peak - an overbought condition working off, not a breakdown. The index remains far above its long-term trend support near 2.67 million.

The levels overhead define the recovery: the recent highs near 3.13 million are the first hurdle, the record near 3.31 million the target to reclaim. As long as the pullback holds well above the long-term line, the year's uptrend stays firmly intact.

The peso: as long as USD/ARS stays calm, the dollar is not Argentina's problem - a sudden move would change that. 3.13 million: the recent highs are the first level the recovery has to clear. Reserves and the reform trade: with reserves on target the macro anchor holds; any wobble there is the real risk. The record at 3.31 million: the level the Merval is climbing back toward.

07 What to watchFrequently Asked Questions Why did Argentina's Merval fall on June 5?

It dropped 2.83% to 3,084,617, the region's steepest fall, but mainly as profit-taking after a record run - not the dollar move that hit its neighbours, since the peso barely budged.

Why is Argentina different from the rest of Latin America?

The Argentine peso rose only 0.24% against the dollar, the smallest move in the region, so the broad dollar strength that drove other markets down was not the force behind the Merval's drop.

Is the Merval still in an uptrend?

Yes. The fall is a pullback from a late-May record near 3.31 million; the index remains far above its long-term support near 2.67 million and momentum has merely cooled from overbought.

What is driving Argentine stocks this year?

Confidence in the reform program, the IMF's backing and a steadier peso - and reserves recently hit target, keeping the macro story intact.

What levels should investors watch?

The recent highs near 3.13 million as the first hurdle and the record near 3.31 million as the target; far below, 2.67 million is the trend floor.

Connected Coverage

Argentina's macro anchor is holding - reserves just hit target. The regional dollar move that spared the peso hit Brazil hard, see the Ibovespa's fall to 169,019, and for the global frame, the Global Economy Briefing for June 6.

Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed June 6, 2026, covering the June 5 trading session. Index and currency levels are session-close readings via the Rio Times market data feed (Bolsa y Mercados Argentinos and regional sources); technical readings are from the daily chart. Figures are point-in-time and not investment advice.

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Chile's IPSA Holds at 10,273 as Copper Crashes and the Peso Slides Brazil's Ibovespa Falls to 169,019 as a Strong Dollar Sweeps Latin America Global Economy Briefing - June 6, 2026