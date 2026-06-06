Merval Falls 2.83% To 3.08M As A Record Run Cools
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|Merval close
|3,084,617
|−2.83%
|Region's steepest fall
|Session range
|3,066,133–3,187,442
|-
|Settled near the low
|Peso (USD/ARS)
|1,441
|+0.24%
|Smallest regional move
|Momentum (daily RSI)
|~58
|-
|Cooling from overbought
|Record high
|~3,305,616
|-
|Set in late May
The numbers frame a pullback, not a rout: a steady currency, momentum easing off an overbought peak, and a record high still within reach overhead.Live Market IntelligenceArgentina - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.
Rio Times · Live Market IntelligenceArgentina - Live Market Board BYMA · Buenos Aires
Jun 6, 2026 · 04:30 S&P MERVAL · benchmark 3,084,617 -2.83% L 3,066,133day rangeH 3,187,442 +45.22% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing14 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,441 +0.24% Brent crude 93.09 -2.04% Soybeans 1,122 -0.71% Sector heatmap · average move today Telecom -0.81% TELECOM ARG Mining -1.86% TXAR Consumer Disc. -2.52% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Utilities -3.02% PAMPA, CEPU Materials -3.05% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Financials -3.16% GGAL, COME, BYMA Technology -3.23% GLOBANT Energy -3.33% YPF, TGS Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil 169,019 -0.77% S&P/BMV IPCMexico 66,141 -1.86% S&P IPSAChile 10,273 -0.30% S&P MERVALArgentina 3,084,617 -2.83% MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,192.97 -1.58% BVL S&P PerúPeru 34,937.73 +0.29% Full instrument board
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|MERVAL
|3,084,617
|-2.83%
|+45.22%
|3,174,511
|3,187,442
|3,066,133
|-
|USD/ARS
|1,441
|+0.24%
|+21.53%
|1,437
|1,444
|1,430
|-
|YPF
|81,075
|-3.31%
|+99.69%
|83,850
|85,100
|80,350
|229,693
|GGAL
|7,215
|-1.70%
|+10.68%
|7,340
|7,400
|7,135
|3,221,742
|PAMPA
|4,940
|-3.80%
|+40.94%
|5,135
|5,180
|4,910
|641,542
|TXAR
|686.50
|-1.86%
|+7.04%
|699.50
|710.00
|676.00
|888,176
|ALUAR
|976.00
|-3.27%
|+37.85%
|1,009
|1,018
|960.50
|629,456
|TGS
|8,935
|-3.35%
|+42.73%
|9,245
|9,340
|8,825
|162,032
|CEPU
|2,226
|-2.24%
|+51.43%
|2,277
|2,300
|2,199
|466,119
|MIRGOR
|16,425
|-3.38%
|-19.98%
|17,000
|17,000
|16,300
|3,316
|COME
|44.51
|-5.92%
|-31.23%
|47.31
|47.58
|43.95
|17,052,454
|LOMA NEGRA
|3,360
|-2.82%
|+15.63%
|3,458
|3,520
|3,313
|148,571
|BYMA
|288.00
|-1.87%
|+38.62%
|293.50
|297.50
|284.00
|2,162,487
|TELECOM ARG
|3,983
|-0.81%
|+76.55%
|4,015
|4,105
|3,965
|71,097
|GLOBANT
|38.30
|-3.23%
|-62.03%
|39.58
|41.04
|37.69
|1,324,802
|MERCADOLIBRE
|1,608
|-1.65%
|-35.23%
|1,635
|1,650
|1,604
|436,093
The Merval came into June at a record. Through late May it climbed to an all-time high near 3.31 million on confidence in the reform program, the IMF's backing and a calmer peso. A move that fast invites a pause, and Thursday delivered one.
Crucially, the pullback was not imported. The Argentine peso was the steadiest currency in the region, so the dollar's regional surge - the force behind the Brazilian, Mexican and Chilean declines - was not the driver here. This was domestic profit-taking after a strong run.04 Why this was not a dollar story
|Currency
|vs USD
|Read
|Brazilian real
|+2.10%
|Hit hard
|Peruvian sol
|+1.97%
|Hit hard
|Chilean peso
|+1.95%
|Hit hard
|Mexican peso
|+1.02%
|Weaker
|Argentine peso
|+0.24%
|The exception - barely moved
The board makes the point. Every Latin American currency weakened against the dollar on June 5 except, effectively, the Argentine peso. A market falling 2.8% while its currency holds is reacting to something other than the dollar - here, an overdue rest after a record-setting run.05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|Merval
|Argentina
|−2.83%
|IPC
|Mexico
|−1.86%
|Colcap
|Colombia
|−1.58%
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|−0.77%
|IPSA
|Chile
|−0.30%
The Merval topped the regional decliners, but the FX board above shows why it is a different case: its neighbours fell with their currencies, Argentina fell despite a steady one.06 The technical picture
The daily RSI near 58 has cooled from the low-70s it reached at the late-May peak - an overbought condition working off, not a breakdown. The index remains far above its long-term trend support near 2.67 million.
The levels overhead define the recovery: the recent highs near 3.13 million are the first hurdle, the record near 3.31 million the target to reclaim. As long as the pullback holds well above the long-term line, the year's uptrend stays firmly intact.07 What to watch
-
The peso: as long as USD/ARS stays calm, the dollar is not Argentina's problem - a sudden move would change that.
3.13 million: the recent highs are the first level the recovery has to clear.
Reserves and the reform trade: with reserves on target the macro anchor holds; any wobble there is the real risk.
The record at 3.31 million: the level the Merval is climbing back toward.
It dropped 2.83% to 3,084,617, the region's steepest fall, but mainly as profit-taking after a record run - not the dollar move that hit its neighbours, since the peso barely budged.Why is Argentina different from the rest of Latin America?
The Argentine peso rose only 0.24% against the dollar, the smallest move in the region, so the broad dollar strength that drove other markets down was not the force behind the Merval's drop.Is the Merval still in an uptrend?
Yes. The fall is a pullback from a late-May record near 3.31 million; the index remains far above its long-term support near 2.67 million and momentum has merely cooled from overbought.What is driving Argentine stocks this year?
Confidence in the reform program, the IMF's backing and a steadier peso - and reserves recently hit target, keeping the macro story intact.What levels should investors watch?
The recent highs near 3.13 million as the first hurdle and the record near 3.31 million as the target; far below, 2.67 million is the trend floor.Connected Coverage
Argentina's macro anchor is holding - reserves just hit target. The regional dollar move that spared the peso hit Brazil hard, see the Ibovespa's fall to 169,019, and for the global frame, the Global Economy Briefing for June 6.
Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed June 6, 2026, covering the June 5 trading session. Index and currency levels are session-close readings via the Rio Times market data feed (Bolsa y Mercados Argentinos and regional sources); technical readings are from the daily chart. Figures are point-in-time and not investment advice.
Read More from The Rio Times
- Chile's IPSA Holds at 10,273 as Copper Crashes and the Peso Slides Brazil's Ibovespa Falls to 169,019 as a Strong Dollar Sweeps Latin America Global Economy Briefing - June 6, 2026
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