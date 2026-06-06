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Trump Says US-Iran Talks Show Progress
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that his administration was achieving notable advancement in its engagements with Iran.
Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One while traveling to Wisconsin, Trump said, "We are having great success with Iran," underscoring what he described as positive momentum in diplomatic interactions.
He also restated his firm position that Iran would be prevented from acquiring nuclear arms. He emphasized, "They're not going to have a nuclear weapon. They are in no position to have a nuclear weapon," reinforcing the administration’s longstanding stance.
After arriving in Wisconsin, Trump again addressed reporters and commented that developments involving Iran "seems to be going quite well." When questioned about the timing of his most recent communications, he declined to answer.
Later, during a meeting with agricultural workers, Trump claimed that the United States had "largely finished" Iran's nuclear program. He added, "This was going to be a very capable country that was going to have a massive nuclear presence, and we weren't going to let that happen, nobody wanted that to happen, and we've largely finished that," further stating, "One way or the other, it's finished. It's either finished with a piece of paper or finished a more difficult way."
Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One while traveling to Wisconsin, Trump said, "We are having great success with Iran," underscoring what he described as positive momentum in diplomatic interactions.
He also restated his firm position that Iran would be prevented from acquiring nuclear arms. He emphasized, "They're not going to have a nuclear weapon. They are in no position to have a nuclear weapon," reinforcing the administration’s longstanding stance.
After arriving in Wisconsin, Trump again addressed reporters and commented that developments involving Iran "seems to be going quite well." When questioned about the timing of his most recent communications, he declined to answer.
Later, during a meeting with agricultural workers, Trump claimed that the United States had "largely finished" Iran's nuclear program. He added, "This was going to be a very capable country that was going to have a massive nuclear presence, and we weren't going to let that happen, nobody wanted that to happen, and we've largely finished that," further stating, "One way or the other, it's finished. It's either finished with a piece of paper or finished a more difficult way."
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