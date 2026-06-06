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Trump Endorsement Fuels US-Colombia Diplomatic Dispute
(MENAFN) The Colombian administration has firmly dismissed foreign involvement in its forthcoming presidential runoff election, igniting a diplomatic confrontation with the United States after President Donald Trump publicly backed contender Abelardo de la Espriella.
The dispute emerged after the closely watched first electoral round on May 31. De la Espriella, a Trump ally widely recognized by the nickname "El Tigre," exceeded expectations and captured 43.74% of the ballot. He is scheduled to compete against Ivan Cepeda, representing President Gustavo Petro’s progressive coalition, who obtained 40.90% of the vote, in the decisive runoff set for June 21.
Through social media, Trump commended de la Espriella's "tremendous accomplishments" and offered his "Complete and Total Endorsement," while describing Cepeda as a "Radical Left Marxist." In response, de la Espriella embraced the endorsement as "decisive support," emphasizing that cooperation with the United States is essential to "liberate Colombia once and for all from narcoterrorism."
The endorsement, combined with an announcement from the US State Department indicating it would oversee developments surrounding the election, provoked a strong reaction from authorities in Bogotá.
In an official declaration, Colombia’s Foreign Ministry stated: "Any statement or action by foreign actors aimed at favoring or undermining candidates, parties, or political initiatives constitutes an unacceptable interference."
Addressing supporters in the Caribbean region of Córdoba, President Petro delivered a forceful response, alleging that Trump had violated an explicit bilateral understanding to maintain neutrality during the electoral process. Petro also criticized US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, raising doubts about Washington’s dedication to combating narcotics trafficking if it chooses to support a populist figure with questionable connections.
The dispute emerged after the closely watched first electoral round on May 31. De la Espriella, a Trump ally widely recognized by the nickname "El Tigre," exceeded expectations and captured 43.74% of the ballot. He is scheduled to compete against Ivan Cepeda, representing President Gustavo Petro’s progressive coalition, who obtained 40.90% of the vote, in the decisive runoff set for June 21.
Through social media, Trump commended de la Espriella's "tremendous accomplishments" and offered his "Complete and Total Endorsement," while describing Cepeda as a "Radical Left Marxist." In response, de la Espriella embraced the endorsement as "decisive support," emphasizing that cooperation with the United States is essential to "liberate Colombia once and for all from narcoterrorism."
The endorsement, combined with an announcement from the US State Department indicating it would oversee developments surrounding the election, provoked a strong reaction from authorities in Bogotá.
In an official declaration, Colombia’s Foreign Ministry stated: "Any statement or action by foreign actors aimed at favoring or undermining candidates, parties, or political initiatives constitutes an unacceptable interference."
Addressing supporters in the Caribbean region of Córdoba, President Petro delivered a forceful response, alleging that Trump had violated an explicit bilateral understanding to maintain neutrality during the electoral process. Petro also criticized US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, raising doubts about Washington’s dedication to combating narcotics trafficking if it chooses to support a populist figure with questionable connections.
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