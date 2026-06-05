Cartoon Network MENA And KOI Thé UAE Team Up For A Limited-Edition Regular Show Bubble Tea Experience In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – June 2026 Fans of Regular Show: Lost Tapes are in for a seriously fun surprise this summer as Cartoon Network MENA teams up with KOI Thé UAE for a limited-edition collaboration inspired by the cult-favourite animated series.

Running for a limited time at KOI Thé UAE, Dubai, the collaboration will introduce an exclusive themed bubble tea experience inspired by some of the show's most iconic characters and chaotic energy fans know and love.

Known for its offbeat humour, nostalgic appeal, and unforgettable duo Mordecai and Rigby, Regular Show: Lost Tapes has built a loyal fanbase globally and across the region since its debut on Cartoon Network. The collaboration with KOI Thé UAE brings the animated universe into the real world through themed campaign visuals, collectible materials, and immersive in-store experiences, playful in-store branding, and fan experience designed to celebrate the spirit of the show.

The partnership marks a unique crossover between pop culture and lifestyle, tapping into the growing demand for experiential brand collaborations in the UAE while creating a fresh way for fans to engage with beloved entertainment franchises offline.

“We are always looking for creative ways to bring our characters and stories closer to fans beyond the screen,” said Aya Hammad Marketing, PR & Digital Manager from Warner Bros Discovery Kids Brands MENA.“Regular Show has such a passionate fan community, and partnering with KOI Thé UAE allows us to create a fun, unexpected, and highly shareable experience that captures the humour and personality of the show in a completely different way.”

“At KOI Thé UAE, we are always exploring creative collaborations that bring new experiences to our customers. Partnering with Cartoon Network on such an iconic series allows us to combine pop culture, nostalgia, and bubble tea culture in a fun and engaging way,” said Rochelle Lim, Business Development Manager, KOI Thé UAE.

Visitors can expect limited-edition themed bubble tea creations inspired by fan-favourite characters, alongside themed visuals available throughout the activation period.

The collaboration will only be available for a limited time at KOI Thé UAE, Dubai Mall while promotional materials last. Fans are encouraged to visit early and experience the collaboration before it disappears... just like one of Mordecai and Rigby's unpredictable adventures.