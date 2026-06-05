MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global asset performance management (APM) market is poised for rapid expansion, with projections indicating growth from USD 2.40 billion in 2026 to USD 4.32 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.3%. Key drivers include the surge in predictive and prescriptive maintenance and the shift to cloud and SaaS-based solutions. The integration of AI, IoT, and digital twins enhances diagnostics and monitoring, with North America leading due to widespread digitalization. However, challenges such as workforce shortages and cybersecurity concerns persist. Innovations like Siemens' generative AI for predictive maintenance exemplify market dynamism. For more insights, the report offers detailed analysis, market segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Dublin, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Performance Management Market by Solution, Asset Type - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global asset performance management (APM) market is on a rapid growth trajectory, projected to increase from USD 2.40 billion in 2026 to USD 4.32 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 10.3%. This growth is propelled by the increasing adoption of predictive and prescriptive maintenance, as organizations strive to prevent failures and optimize asset utilization. The shift toward cloud and SaaS-based APM solutions is further enhancing scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency across various sectors.

Integration of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and digital twin is facilitating sophisticated diagnostics, real-time monitoring, and asset behavior simulation, thus extending asset lifecycles and refining decision-making processes. Additionally, the high costs associated with unplanned downtime are motivating enterprises to invest in ROI-driven APM systems to reduce maintenance expenses and ensure operational productivity. However, the market faces challenges due to a shortage of skilled workforce in analytics, IoT integration, and APM deployment, alongside rising cybersecurity and data privacy concerns.

Digital/IT/OT Assets Driving Fastest Growth

Digital/IT/OT assets like IoT devices, SCADA, and control systems form the core of modern industrial operations, enabling real-time data collection and automation. An example of this trend is Uttar Pradesh's?1,313 crore (USD 1.5 billion) project reported by the Times of India in August 2025, enhancing power distribution through SCADA systems. Such initiatives highlight the significance of IT/OT integration for operational continuity.

Remote Asset Monitoring & Control to Lead Market Share

With increasing reliance on distributed assets, the demand for secure, real-time visibility, and predictive insights is crucial for enhanced reliability and compliance. Companies like Siemens are pioneering this space with solutions such as the generative AI-enabled Senseye predictive maintenance platform, which demonstrated significant cost savings through early fault detection.

Opportunities are ripe for vendors to offer secure, low-friction pilots that quickly demonstrate the benefits of their solutions, especially in sectors like utilities, oil and gas, and manufacturing. The value is in positioning these systems as both operational and regulatory assets.

North America is the leading region in APM adoption, fueled by industrial digitalization and cloud-based platform usage across key sectors, while the Asia Pacific region emerges as the fastest-growing market due to industrial expansion and government support for digital infrastructure modernization.

Strategic collaborations between APM providers and industrial OEMs in North America are enhancing data-driven asset optimization, offering substantial market prospects. This ecosystem fosters minimization of downtimes, maximization of ROI, and regulatory compliance, thereby capturing significant market value.

Market Insights and Research Coverage

In-depth interviews conducted with CEOs, technology directors, and system integrators have provided valuable insights. The primary breakdown was as follows: Tier I - 34%, Tier II - 43%, Tier III - 23%; with 50% at the C-level executive designation. Regional representation included North America (25%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (30%), with remaining percentages distributed across the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Key players in the market include GE Vernova, AVEVA, ABB, IBM, SAP, and others.

This research categorizes the APM market by offering, type, application, organization size, and verticals, covering solutions such as AI-powered APM systems, predictive maintenance & analytics, and asset strategy optimization. Vertical segments span across energy utilities, manufacturing, IT & telecom, among others.

Reasons to Purchase



Gain a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, including drivers like predictive maintenance adoption and cloud-based solutions.

Identify restraints such as the skilled workforce gap and cybersecurity issues.

Explore opportunities like sustainability demands and AI-driven asset optimization. Understand challenges faced in integration complexities and high operational costs.

Innovative and Competitive Insights



Insights into upcoming technologies and market developments. In-depth assessment of market shares and growth strategies of leading players.

The report serves as an essential guide for stakeholders aiming to navigate the APM market landscape, offering strategic insights and identifying lucrative opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:

**Market Dynamics**



Drivers



Increasing Shift Toward AI-Driven Failure Prediction



Digital Twin Integration in Infrastructure Industries



Multi-Site Standardization Across Global Industrial Enterprises

Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Apm in Distributed Asset Networks

Challenges



Connecting Apm Insights with Maintenance Execution Systems

Scaling Apm from Pilot Projects to Enterprise-Wide Deployment

Case Studies



Novate Solutions and IBM Deliver AI-Driven Asset Performance Management for Predictive Industrial Reliability



Scg Chemicals and Aveva Enable AI-Powered Asset Performance Management for Near-Zero Downtime Operations



Edp and GE Vernova Enable Predictive Asset Performance Management to Optimize Power Generation Efficiency



Epcor Utilities and Bentley Systems Enable Risk-based Asset Performance Management to Improve Grid Reliability

Lucid Motors and Neomatrix Enable Real-Time Asset Performance Management to Enhance Manufacturing Efficiency

Industry Trends



Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Macroeconomic Indicators



Value Chain Analysis



Ecosystem Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Opportunities



Emergence of Renewable Energy and Storage Assets



Rising Application of Generative AI Maintenance Copilots



Increasing Focus on Condition-based Maintenance Migration Rising Demand for Autonomous Inspection and Visual AI

**Company Profiles**



GE Vernova



Business Overview



Products/Solutions/Services Offered



Recent Developments

Analyst's View

Aveva



Business Overview



Products/Solutions/Services Offered



Recent Developments

Analyst's View

ABB



Business Overview



Products/Solutions/Services Offered



Recent Developments

Analyst's View

IBM



Business Overview



Products/Solutions/Services Offered



Recent Developments

Analyst's View

SAP



Business Overview



Products/Solutions/Services Offered



Recent Developments

Analyst's View

Fluke



Business Overview



Products/Solutions/Services Offered

Recent Developments

Emerson



Business Overview



Products/Solutions/Services Offered

Recent Developments

Rockwell Automation



Business Overview



Products/Solutions/Services Offered

Recent Developments

Honeywell



Business Overview



Products/Solutions/Services Offered

Recent Developments

Bentley Systems



Business Overview



Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments

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