Delhi Pro Volleyball League Announces Phase 2 Trials On June 7

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) After its inaugural trial phase, the Delhi Pro Volleyball League (DPVL) will conduct its Phase 2 Trials on Sunday here at Laxmi Public School, Karkardooma.

The Phase 1 trials recorded a 100 percent attendance rate among all athletes who received confirmation calls, underlining the strong interest among players to be part of the league's first season.

DPVL is now expanding its talent identification process beyond Delhi by calling athletes from seven states and regions across North India, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The upcoming trials are expected to bring together some of the most promising volleyball talent from these regions.

Following the completion of all trial phases, shortlisted players will become eligible for the official player auction, where the league's six franchise teams will select their squads for DPVL Season One.

The trials are aimed at identifying and nurturing talented volleyball players and providing them with an opportunity to compete on a professional platform. DPVL, which was launched earlier this year with the backing of the Delhi Volleyball Association and the Delhi Olympic Association, is focused on creating a structured and sustainable ecosystem for volleyball in India.

DPVL, India's first women-led professional volleyball league, continues its mission of creating a structured pathway for athletes and strengthening the volleyball ecosystem through professional opportunities, talent development, and increased visibility for the sport.

Launched earlier this year with the backing of the Delhi Volleyball Association and the Delhi Olympic Association, DPVL aims to elevate volleyball in India through a professional league structure and a long-term vision focused on athlete development, grassroots growth, and creating a pathway for the next generation of volleyball stars.

The Delhi Pro Volleyball League is set to feature six franchise teams competing in a professional league format, with the inaugural edition scheduled to be held later this year.