Comptroller: Only Democrats Pressing Over Crypto Trust Charter

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Comptroller of the Currency faced sharp questions this week about potential political influence in the agency's handling of crypto banking charters. Jonathan Gould, the OCC's head, was pressed during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on oversight of prudential regulators over World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture tied to Donald Trump and two of his sons that has sought an OCC national bank charter.

New York Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks demanded clarity about World Liberty's connections to foreign governments and the Binance exchange, arguing the company's January charter application warranted careful scrutiny given the Trump family links. Meeks contended that the firm“actively lines the pockets of the president's family,” urging Gould to apply the same standards to World Liberty as to any other applicant and to demonstrate that consideration isn't affected by political influence.

During the exchange, Meeks and Gould frequently spoke over one another. Meeks stenciled a stark question: whether Gould was still operating to serve the American people or acting as a“fixer for the Trump family.” In response, Gould rejected the premise of political pressure and defended the integrity of the OCC's process, saying that attempts to pressure him were“the only political pressure I've felt from anyone other than your Senate colleagues,” and that such pressure was“unfortunate and unprecedented.”

The hearing unfolded against a backdrop of ongoing regulatory developments in the crypto space. The OCC has already approved or conditionally approved several national trust charter applications from other crypto firms, including Coinbase, Ripple, BitGo, Circle, Fidelity Digital Assets and Paxos. Gould took office in July 2025 after confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate along party lines, a context that lawmakers said colored the conversation about independence and accountability in the regulator's work.

The debate also touched on broader questions about the legitimacy of the charter process. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren had called for a pause on World Liberty's application, arguing that the approvals at the time favored“seemingly ineligible companies” and could contravene federal banking laws. The exchange highlighted ongoing tensions between political scrutiny and the regulatory decision-making that shapes the crypto industry's access to traditional banking rails.

World Liberty's co-founders include Donald Trump and two of his sons, according to the firm's disclosures. The company submitted its national bank trust charter application in January, a move that has drawn intense scrutiny from lawmakers who want to ensure the process remains insulated from political considerations. Separately, the crypto exchange Kraken 's parent company, Payward, also filed for an OCC charter in May, signaling a broader push by industry players to obtain regulated access to national banking services. Kraken's OCC charter filing has added to the sense that the regulator's charter pathway is a focal point for the sector's U.S. regulatory strategy.

The congressional hearing underscored heightened scrutiny of World Liberty Financial 's OCC national bank charter bid and the broader issue of political considerations in regulatory reviews. The OCC has already granted or conditionally approved several crypto firms' charter applications, signaling a developing framework for crypto-tied institutions to access national banking services. Regulatory momentum for digital assets extends beyond charters to legislation, with the CLARITY Act advancing in Senate committees and a summer timeline eyed by administration officials. The debate exposes a fundamental tension between political accountability and the technical, standards-driven processes that govern charter approvals-an uncertainty that could affect investor confidence and corporate planning in the sector.

Key takeawaysWorld Liberty and the regulatory ledger for crypto banks

The World Liberty case sits at the intersection of political optics and regulatory mechanics. The company-co-founded by Donald Trump and two of his sons-submitted its national bank charter application in January, prompting a wave of questions from lawmakers about potential conflicts of interest and the standards applied to crypto-focused entrants seeking bank-like trust powers. In the same spirit of regulatory expansion, the OCC has already moved to approve other charter bids, signaling a recognition that crypto firms seek formalized access to the traditional financial system, albeit under tailored oversight.

World Liberty's bid is not an isolated incident. The OCC has repeatedly signaled an openness to national trust charters for crypto firms as part of a broader move to clarify the rules of the road for digital assets. The agency's approach contrasts with the more cautious, sometimes contradictory signals from other branches of government, illustrating the tug-of-war between enabling innovation and maintaining robust guardrails. The public discussion also features calls from lawmakers for greater transparency and consistently applied standards, regardless of a firm's political connections.

Regulatory momentum and looming legislation

Beyond individual charter cases, the crypto regulatory landscape in the United States is moving toward a comprehensive framework. A sweeping market structure bill, known as the CLARITY Act, has been a central focal point for lawmakers seeking to standardize how digital assets are treated in terms of custody, investor protections, and market integrity. This week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled that the administration aims to push the measure through the Senate in the near term, with some senators anticipating a vote before August following movement in two key committees. The timing injects a sense of urgency into debates about how to balance innovation with consumer safeguards and systemic stability.

The CLARITY Act discussion comes amid a broader political context. Senator Warren has used public remarks to question the integrity of crypto-related approvals, framing the debate as an ongoing contest between regulatory fairness and political influence. As the CHOICE of whether to grant or deny charters continues to unfold, investors and builders alike will be watching how the administration and Congress align on practical rules that can govern a rapidly evolving technology stack.

What this means for the market and the path forward

For market participants, the unfolding charter process and the CLARITY Act timeline offer both risk and clarity. On one hand, a transparent, consistently applied charter framework could reduce regulatory ambiguity and unlock institutional-grade services for a broader set of crypto firms. On the other hand, heightened political scrutiny raises the potential for delayed decisions or additional conditions attached to charter approvals, which could complicate strategic planning for exchanges, custodians, and other service providers seeking regulated access to the U.S. banking system.

Investors may also weigh the implications of ongoing congressional inquiries into potential conflicts of interest among regulators. The tension between ensuring independence and addressing legitimate concerns about corporate influence is likely to persist, potentially shaping how market participants assess political risk in regulatory decisions.

Looking ahead, the next couple of months will be telling. Courtship between crypto firms and the OCC will continue to unfold under the glare of congressional oversight, with World Liberty's fate and Kraken 's charter filing serving as real-world tests of the agency's thresholds. Simultaneously, the Senate's handling of the CLARITY Act will offer a broader signal about the United States' approach to crypto regulation, with implications for issuers, custodians, and users who rely on clear, enforceable rules.

Readers should watch how the OCC applies its standards in practice, whether World Liberty's bid proceeds in line with other approvals, and how the CLARITY Act's provisions-particularly around custody, compliance, and reporting-translate into actual regulatory requirements once the bill reaches a final vote. The evolving framework will shape the pace at which crypto firms can scale in the U.S. and influence how institutional capital views the country as a viable base for digital-asset infrastructure.

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