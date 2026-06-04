Safadi, EU Human Rights Envoy Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Thursday met with the EU Special Representative for Human Rights Kajsa Ollongren.

The meeting focused on the Jordan-EU“strategic” partnership and ways to expand cooperation across various sectors, as well as regional developments and efforts to enhance security and stability, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi and Ollongren stressed the importance of respecting international humanitarian law and discussed avenues for cooperation in this field, including through the high-level international conference,“Preserving Humanity in War,” which Jordan is scheduled to host on December 7, 2026.

Safadi also highlighted the significance of the Jordan-EU partnership and expressed appreciation for the European Union's support for Jordan's development efforts and assistance in mitigating the impact of regional crises on the Kingdom.

Also on Thursday, Safadi received a phone call from Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, during which they discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

The two ministers reiterated their commitment to strengthening the“strategic” partnership between Jordan and the Netherlands, which marks its 75th anniversary this year, and expanding cooperation across areas of mutual interest, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministers also reviewed efforts to contain the escalating regional tensions. Safadi stressed the need for a comprehensive solution founded on principles that ensure lasting security and stability, uphold international law and promote good-neighbourly relations.

Discussions also covered developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The ministers underscored the importance of maintaining stability in Gaza, ensuring the sustained and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and halting illegal Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank, including settlement expansion, settler violence, land confiscation and attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo at Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Safadi commended the Netherlands' support for the two-state solution and its opposition to policies that undermine its viability, as well as recent Dutch measures reflecting that position.

In April, the Dutch government approved plans to proceed with a ban on trade in goods originating from illegal Israeli settlements and imposed entry bans on Israeli officials accused of inciting violence against Palestinians.

Berendsen commended Jordan's efforts to advance regional security, stability and a just peace, stressing the importance of preserving the historical and legal status quo at Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and recognising the role of the Hashemite Custodianship in safeguarding them.

The ministers also discussed developments in Lebanon, with Safadi stressing the need to preserve the ceasefire, support the Lebanese government's efforts to extend its authority across the country and ensure that weapons remain exclusively under state control.

They agreed to continue coordination and consultation on regional and international issues of mutual concern while working to further deepen Jordanian-Dutch relations.