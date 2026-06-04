Congress Names Kharge, Khera, 5 Others For Rajya Sabha Elections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Pawan Khera, Meenakshi Natarajan, Praveen Chakravarty and Pranav Jha are among the party candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. The party on Thursday declared seven candidates for the biennial elections and bypolls to the Rajya Sabha from five states.

Key Candidates Announced

Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has been re-nominated from Karnataka. His term in the Upper House will end later this month. Khera, who is Chairman of Congress Media and Publicity Department, has made it to the list and has been fielded from Karnataka. The party has also fielded Mansoor Ali Khan the state. Natarajan has been fielded from Madhya Pradesh and Neeraj Dangi has been re-nominated from Rajasthan. Congress has fielded Praveen Chakravarty from Tamil Nadu and Pranav Jha from Jharkhand.

Election Timeline

The Election Commission had on June 1 issued a notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats. The last date of filing nominations is June 8.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)