Cardano Sell-Off Deepens As Governance Strains Bite Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Cardano's ADA token fell below 20 US cents as founder Charles Hoskinson said he was“taking a break” after warning that the blockchain ecosystem faces a wave of project failures, deepening concern over funding, governance and developer momentum.

ADA traded around $0.19 on Thursday after dropping more than 12 per cent over 24 hours, taking its one-year decline to about 70 per cent and pushing the token to levels not seen for more than five years. The slide left Cardano with a market value of roughly $7bn, far below the peak reached during the 2021 digital-asset boom, when ADA traded above $3.

Hoskinson's brief message on X followed sharper remarks on the state of the ecosystem, where several projects have struggled to secure capital, retain teams or justify operating costs in a weaker market. He warned that more Cardano-linked ventures could fail unless funding, demand and community coordination improve.

The immediate pressure came after TapTools, one of the most visible analytics platforms serving Cardano traders and decentralised finance users, said it would wind down operations within two weeks. The platform cited the departure of senior executives, technical staff shortages and rising infrastructure costs. TapTools had operated for about four years and became a common dashboard for monitoring Cardano tokens, liquidity pools and market activity.

The shutdown landed days after the Cardano Foundation cancelled Cardano Summit 2026 in Singapore. The event had been planned for October 5 and 6, but a treasury funding proposal failed to secure the required approval threshold under Cardano's on-chain governance process. A revised request for 7.8 million ADA, worth roughly $2m at the time, received majority support but fell short of the two-thirds threshold needed to pass.

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The vote has become a test case for Cardano's Voltaire governance model, which gives delegated representatives and ADA holders a direct role in treasury spending. Supporters argue that the rejection showed fiscal discipline and community control. Critics say it exposed the difficulty of financing strategic ecosystem activity when market sentiment is weak and the community is divided over priorities.

Cardano remains one of the better-known proof-of-stake blockchains, built around peer-reviewed research, formal methods and a slower development culture than some rival networks. Its supporters say that approach has produced resilience, decentralisation and a committed global community. Detractors say the network has lagged Ethereum, Solana and newer layer-1 and layer-2 ecosystems in developer activity, decentralised finance liquidity and consumer-facing applications.

Data from decentralised finance trackers places Cardano's total value locked at about $118m, a modest figure compared with larger smart-contract networks. That gap has sharpened scrutiny of whether the ecosystem can turn its technical roadmap into sustained commercial traction. Key Cardano applications, including decentralised exchanges, lending projects and NFT marketplaces, have faced the same pressures affecting smaller crypto ventures across the market: thinning liquidity, reduced user activity and limited investor appetite.

The weakness in ADA also reflects a broader split across crypto markets. Bitcoin has drawn stronger institutional demand through exchange-traded products and corporate treasury buying, while many older altcoins have struggled to recover from earlier cycle highs. Traders have become more selective, favouring networks with faster revenue growth, larger stablecoin flows and clearer links to real-world usage.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network