Missionirnewsbreaks Liveone (NASDAQ: LVO) Gains From AT&T Partnership, Roth Sees Significant Upside Potential

Roth Capital Partners reiterated its Buy rating and $14 price target, citing the newly announced AT&T partnership as another major business-to-business win for LiveOne. Roth analyst Sean McGowan believes the AT&T relationship could ultimately provide access to a significantly larger subscriber base than initially anticipated through AT&T Connected Car services. The firm also suggested LiveOne may raise guidance following recent PodcastOne projections and could resume share repurchases as partnership-related restrictions ease.

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LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) received a vote of confidence from Roth Capital Partners following the company's newly announced collaboration with AT&T and Cisco, which will make LiveOne's audio streaming services available through AT&T's Connected Car ecosystem. In a June 4 research note, Roth Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Sean McGowan maintained a Buy rating and $14 price target, describing the agreement as another major addition to LiveOne's expanding roster of B2B partnerships. The analyst noted that the company has spent more than a year pursuing large-scale partnerships across multiple industries and characterized the AT&T deal as one of its most significant to date.

According to Roth, the opportunity could be larger than originally envisioned. While AT&T reported approximately 109 million wireless subscribers, the initial Connected Car market targeted by the agreement is estimated at roughly 20 million vehicles, with AT&T's connected vehicle base reportedly around 32 million and expanding alongside 5G adoption. McGowan wrote that even modest subscriber conversion rates could generate meaningful incremental revenue for LiveOne and suggested the relationship could eventually expand beyond Connected Car users. The report also highlighted the potential for management to increase guidance in coming weeks, citing PodcastOne's fiscal 2027 revenue outlook and the growing contribution from recently signed partnerships.

Roth further indicated that LiveOne may be positioned to resume share repurchases, noting that management has previously expressed interest in buybacks and still has more than $5 million remaining under its authorization. The firm believes the company's balance sheet has improved through debt conversions and warrant exercises, and that recent partnership activity may have temporarily limited repurchase activity because of material nonpublic information considerations. Roth concluded by reiterating its Buy rating and $14 price target on the shares.

To view the full report, visit

About LiveOne

LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) is an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify, and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Web, Roku, Apple TV (tvOS), Samsung Smart TVs (Tizen), Amazon Fire TV, Android TV / Google TV, LG Smart TVs (webOS), VIZIO Smart TVs, Amazon Alexa, Sonos, and other consumer electronic devices.

For more information, visit

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S.

For more information on Roth, please visit

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