Legitt AI Introduces Legitt Draft 4.0, A Powerful Microsoft Word Add-In For AI-Native Contract Management

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Legitt Draft 4.0 brings the power of Legitt AI's AI-native contract lifecycle platform directly into Microsoft Word, helping teams draft, review, negotiate, collaborate, approve, and manage contracts without leaving Word.

Legitt AI, one of the world's leading AI-native contract lifecycle management platforms, today announced Legitt Draft 4.0, the latest and most powerful version of its Microsoft Word Add-In. Built as part of the broader Legitt AI 4.0 release, Legitt Draft 4.0 brings advanced contract intelligence directly into Microsoft Word, enabling legal, sales, procurement, finance, and business teams to work on contracts where they already draft, review, and negotiate them.

Legitt Draft 4.0 allows users to launch Legitt AI directly from Microsoft Word and connect their document workflow with the full Legitt AI application. Teams can draft contracts, review third-party paper, compare clauses against legal playbooks, generate redlines, collaborate with internal stakeholders, route documents through approval workflows, and sync contracts back into Legitt AI for execution, repository analysis, obligation tracking, renewals, risk monitoring, and revenue intelligence.

Unlike traditional legal AI tools that focus mainly on drafting assistance or clause review, Legitt Draft 4.0 connects Microsoft Word to a complete AI-native CLM platform. It goes beyond isolated AI assistance by supporting the entire contract lifecycle - from first draft to negotiation, approval, signature, repository management, renewal tracking, risk analysis, and post-signature revenue visibility.

While tools such as Harvey and Spellbook Legal have demonstrated the value of AI inside legal workflows, Legitt Draft 4.0 is designed to go further. It combines Microsoft Word-based AI assistance with an enterprise-grade contract operating system built for execution across legal, sales, procurement, finance, and revenue teams.

“Legitt Draft 4.0 is not just another AI assistant inside Microsoft Word. It turns Word into the front door of an AI-native contract operating system,” said Harshdeep Singh Rapal, Founder & CEO of Legitt AI.“Our customers do not want disconnected drafting tools. They want drafting, review, redlining, approvals, collaboration, signing, tracking, risk intelligence, renewals, and revenue visibility to work together. Legitt Draft 4.0 delivers that connected experience.”

Legitt Draft 4.0 is already being used by more than 8,000 customers, including billion-dollar enterprise firms, to reduce manual contract effort, accelerate negotiation cycles, improve compliance, and bring greater intelligence to every stage of the contract lifecycle.

Key capabilities of Legitt Draft 4.0 include:

AI-Native Contract Drafting

Draft contracts, clauses, amendments, proposals, SOWs, NDAs, MSAs, and other legal and commercial documents directly inside Microsoft Word.

Advanced AI Contract Review

Review third-party paper, identify risks, detect deviations, compare terms against legal playbooks, and receive contextual recommendations while working inside the document.

Smarter Redlining and Negotiation

Generate redlines, explain changes, compare versions, suggest fallback language, and support negotiation workflows with AI-powered precision.

Connected Collaboration Workflows

Bring legal, sales, procurement, finance, and business stakeholders into structured collaboration workflows connected to the Legitt AI platform.

Direct Launch From Microsoft Word

Open Legitt AI directly from Word, interact with the document in context, and sync work seamlessly with the Legitt AI application.

End-to-End CLM Integration

Move from drafting and review to approvals, e-signature, repository storage, obligation management, renewal tracking, risk monitoring, and revenue milestone intelligence.

Enterprise-Grade AI Contract Intelligence

Use Legitt AI's AI-native architecture to connect every clause, obligation, approval, signature, renewal, and revenue event into one intelligent contract layer.

“Our vision for Legitt Draft 4.0 was clear: it should not behave like a disconnected AI sidebar,” said Ravi Baranwal, Co-Founder & CTO of Legitt AI.“It had to be deeply integrated with the Legitt AI platform, context-aware, workflow-aware, secure, and enterprise-ready. The result is a Word experience that understands not only the document, but also the contract lifecycle around it.”

With Legitt Draft 4.0, companies can move beyond fragmented legal AI tools and manual contract workflows. Teams can continue working inside Microsoft Word while gaining access to an AI-native CLM platform that supports the complete journey from contract creation to negotiation, execution, tracking, compliance, renewals, and revenue outcomes.

Legitt Draft 4.0 is part of the broader Legitt AI 4.0 release, advancing the company's mission to build the operating system for contracts in an AI-native world. The platform is designed for organizations that want contract intelligence embedded into everyday workflows rather than locked inside disconnected tools.

About Legitt AI

Legitt AI is an AI-native contract lifecycle management platform that helps businesses create, review, collaborate, sign, track, and analyze contracts. Built for legal, sales, procurement, finance, and revenue teams, Legitt AI connects drafting, redlining, workflows, e-signature, repository intelligence, obligations, renewals, risk management, and revenue tracking in one unified platform.

Legitt AI is used by more than 8,000 customers, including fast-growing companies and billion-dollar enterprise firms, to reduce manual effort, accelerate deal cycles, improve compliance, and prevent revenue leakage.

For more information, visit legittai.