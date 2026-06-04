Mplify And Leading Internet Exchanges Collaborate On LSO Apis To Accelerate Interconnection Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMS-IX, DE-CIX, and LINX advance Mplify LSO APIs to automate IP peering, cloud connectivity, and AI-driven traffic exchange

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify, a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, today announced the expansion of its ecosystem to include Internet Exchange (IX) providers. As part of this expansion, AMS-IX, DE-CIX, and LINX have joined Mplify to collaborate on the use and evolution of Mplify's Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs for IP peering, cloud on-ramp connectivity, and emerging AI-driven traffic exchange.

The expansion reflects Mplify's strategy to extend standardized automation and orchestration across a broader set of digital infrastructure and interconnection services. As cloud adoption, AI workloads, and data-intensive applications continue to accelerate, the industry is facing growing demand for scalable, standards-based frameworks that enable providers to automate connectivity, improve interoperability, and support more programmable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) environments.

Internet Exchanges play a central role in global digital infrastructure, connecting thousands of internet service providers, cloud providers, enterprises, and content platforms worldwide. Collectively, these exchanges facilitate a massive volume of interconnection activity across the global digital ecosystem, making their participation an important step toward broader automation and interoperability. Their participation expands the reach of Mplify's LSO APIs into a broader interconnection ecosystem, helping establish a more consistent automation framework across providers and domains.

“We are excited to see the leading Internet Exchanges engaging with Mplify LSO APIs as part of their broader automation strategies,” said Kevin Vachon, COO of Mplify.“Their participation represents another important step in extending the reach of milestone in the movement towards the adoption of Mplify's API framework across the interconnection ecosystem and creating new opportunities for automation across providers, exchanges, cloud platforms, and emerging AI infrastructure.”

The collaboration reflects growing industry alignment around standardized APIs for interconnection automation. By leveraging Mplify's LSO API framework, Internet Exchanges, service providers, data centers, and enterprises can support more automated, scalable, and interoperable service delivery and consumption across peering, cloud, and emerging AI-driven connectivity environments.

Internet Exchanges have played an important role in advancing automation through initiatives such as the Apache-licensed IX-API project. Mplify provides an opportunity to build on that work and explore broader interoperability across providers, exchanges, cloud platforms, and emerging AI infrastructure.

“Internet Exchanges are a critical part of the digital economy, enabling the seamless and secure exchange of traffic between networks, cloud providers, enterprises, and digital platforms worldwide. At the same time, they play an increasingly important role in strengthening digital autonomy by supporting resilient, independent, and locally interconnected digital infrastructure. By joining the Mplify Alliance, we are building on the expertise we've gained through IX-API and beyond to actively shape the next phase of automation and interoperability across the interconnection ecosystem. Standardized APIs and orchestration frameworks such as Mplify's LSO APIs will be essential in enabling scalable, programmable, and AI-ready connectivity services,” said Peter van Burgel, CEO of AMS-IX.

“At DE-CIX, we have joined the Mplify Alliance to contribute to the development of Mplify's broadly adopted LSO APIs,” says Dr. Thomas King, CTO of DE-CIX.“The integration of the IX automation functionality – already developed in the IX-API standard – into Mplify's APIs will further drive Network-as-a-Service adoption throughout the interconnection value chain. Through open standards and industry collaboration, DE-CIX drives continual innovation in the interconnection sector and the automation of connectivity services, reinforcing its evolution as a leading Interconnection and Network-as-a-Service provider.”

“By collaborating with Mplify, we want to explore extending the IX-API project into a complementary subsection of the LSO API portfolio, so the work the community has already done gains broader reach without losing its open, vendor-neutral character. Our IX-API project, released under Apache and shaped by the IX community, will continue, and we believe this is an opportunity to widen the surface across which all IX services can be managed and consumed," said Riccardo Verzeni, Director of Software Engineering, LINX

Through its LSO API portfolio, Mplify enables automated service ordering, provisioning, orchestration, and lifecycle management across multiple provider and technology domains. The framework supports broader ecosystem interoperability and more programmable service delivery across AI-ready NaaS environments.

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About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Amy Foschetti

Mplify

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