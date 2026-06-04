Policy, Capital And Energy Security Align To Boost India's Climate‐Tech Push: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) India's climate‐tech ecosystem is gaining momentum as policy support, growing capital flows and energy‐security priorities converge to accelerate large‐scale deployment of renewables, electric mobility and related technologies, a report said on Thursday.

The report from global market intelligence platform Tracxn said that India's climate-policy framework has moved from supporting technology adoption to building the conditions for large-scale deployment.

To validate this point, the report cited recent policy measures such as the PM E‐DRIVE programme, a Rs 10,900 crore, extended to 2028, the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme effective October 2026 and the Rare Earth Permanent Magnets scheme.

These schemes aim to scale electric-vehicle adoption, a compliance carbon market covering around 490 industrial units across nine sectors and strengthen domestic clean‐energy supply chains.

Annual funding for climate and energy transition tech rose from around $315 million in 2020 to $2.6 billion in 2025, with capital increasingly "directed toward larger, conviction-led transactions in electric mobility, renewable energy and energy-transition infrastructure."

International investors have participated across multiple rounds, signalling sustained global confidence.

Renewable‐energy technologies lead cumulative funding at $1.5 billion, reflecting the capital‐intensive nature of generation and grid infrastructure.

Beyond generation, solid waste management tech ($477 million), energy efficiency tech ($352 million), air pollution management tech ($237 million) and water & wastewater management tech ($208 million) have together attracted over $1.2 billion, pointing to a widening opportunity across resource efficiency, environmental management and industrial sustainability.

As policy support, private capital and energy-security priorities increasingly point to the same set of technologies, India's climate-tech market is positioned to deepen as well as grow, the report forecasted.

The first five months of 2026 reflect a market consolidating around scale and conviction, with $791 million deployed across 74 rounds.

Late-stage activity dominated at $524 million across 5 deals, while seed funding stood at $61 million across 44 rounds.

-IANS

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