Totum Life Science Named Official Health & Performance Partner Of AFC Toronto

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Totum Life Science announces a new partnership with AFC Toronto as the Official Team Health & Performance Partner for the 2026 season.

Totum co-founders Tim Irvine and Dr. Stacy Irvine will work closely with AFC Toronto players and coaching staff this season, providing injury management and performance support focused on recovery, injury prevention, and match readiness.

A Partnership Built on Shared Values

The focus of the partnership is simple: keeping athletes supported both on the pitch and throughout their recovery. Both organizations are committed to helping individuals perform at the highest level while fostering environments where people feel supported both on and off the field.

By combining Totum's expertise in health and performance with AFC Toronto's mission to grow and champion women's professional soccer, this collaboration aims to make a meaningful impact both within the game and across the broader community.

“I'm thrilled about our partnership with AFC Toronto. The opportunity to support these fantastic players represents a huge part of what Totum is all about. As a former athlete myself, I am aware of the impact proper training options, treatment, and recovery care can have on players, and we look forward to optimizing these strategies at AFC Toronto,” said Dr. Stacy Irvine, Chiropractor and Co-Founder of Totum Life Science.

"As a father with a daughter involved in soccer for the past 12 years, I couldn't be more pleased with this relationship with AFC Toronto. Five years ago, there really wasn't a professional option for Canadian youth players, and now they can see their dreams are actually reality," said Tim Irvine, Co-Founder, President.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

- Ongoing recovery support integrated throughout AFC Toronto's season

- She Leads the Game Match presented by Totum Life Science (August 16, 2026), celebrating women in sport

- Pre-game panel featuring women working across sport, health, and performance

"This partnership is about more than performance – it's about investing in the future of women's sport,” said Kathleen Hegarty, Vice President, Brand & Partnerships.“Totum Life Science brings an integrated approach to athlete health and wellbeing that aligns closely with our values as a club. Together, we're creating meaningful support for our players while helping inspire the next generation of girls and women in sport."

This partnership represents a collective commitment to investing in athletes, advancing women's sport, and creating opportunities that extend beyond match day.

Together, Totum Life Science and AFC Toronto are helping pave the way toward a stronger and more equitable future in sport.

Let's Run It Our Way.

About Totum Life Science

At Totum, we believe that everyone deserves a Personalized Circle of Care, similar to strategies used by many of the professional athletes we work with. We bring together performance training, strength, fitness, rehab, nutrition, and coaching to support your health from every angle.

With several High Performance Training centers, full-service clinics, integrated with expert strength and conditioning coaches, we help you recover, get stronger, and perform at your best.

Our award-winning facilities feature state-of-the-art fitness equipment, open-concept training areas, turf training pads, and private studios for Pilates, yoga, and boxing classes.

The Totum Approach honours the variety of traditions, languages, practices, and values brought into our community by our expert team along with our clients' unique human spirit and diverse physical capabilities, rounding out your Circle of Care.

About AFC Toronto

AFC Toronto is a founding club in the Northern Super League, Canada's new professional women's soccer league. The club is delivering a winning culture for players, staff, and supporters in its inaugural 2025 season.

Rooted in community and driven by purpose, AFC Toronto exists not only to compete at the highest level, but to create a platform for girls and women to lead, grow, and thrive - on and off the pitch. Guided by its ethos - Run It Our Way - the club is reimagining what it means to pursue excellence, build meaningful connections, and define success on its own terms.

Media Contact: Tim Irvine,... and Ellery Geddes,...